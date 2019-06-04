< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418893513_418893294_155098",video:"585635",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/New_US_asylum_rules_could_strand_thousan_0_7532031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Migrants%2520express%2520worry%2520over%2520President%2520Trump%2520toughening%2520up%2520the%2520rules%2520for%2520asylum%2520seekers%253B%2520FOX%2520News%2527%2520William%2520La%2520Jeunesse%2520reports%2520from%2520San%2520Diego%252C%2520California.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/18/New_US_asylum_rules_could_strand_thousands_in_sh_585635_1800.mp4?Expires=1658072448&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=L6KcGcNaYmXFUgvC0A-6tEtQ8Vk",eventLabel:"New%20US%20asylum%20rules%20could%20strand%20thousands%20in%20shelters%2C%20clog%20immigration%20pipeline-418893294",customFields:a.customFields}; <article> <section id="story418893513" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="VIDEO_PLAYER_STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="418893513" data-article-version="1.0">New US asylum rules could strand thousands in shelters, clog immigration pipeline</h1> </header> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"KSAZ"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418893513_418893294_155098";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418893294","video":"585635","title":"New%20US%20asylum%20rules%20could%20strand%20thousands%20in%20shelters%2C%20clog%20immigration%20pipeline","caption":"Migrants%20express%20worry%20over%20President%20Trump%20toughening%20up%20the%20rules%20for%20asylum%20seekers%3B%20FOX%20News%27%20William%20La%20Jeunesse%20reports%20from%20San%20Diego%2C%20California.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fmedia.fox10phoenix.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FNew_US_asylum_rules_could_strand_thousan_0_7532031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F18%2FNew_US_asylum_rules_could_strand_thousands_in_sh_585635_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658072448%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DL6KcGcNaYmXFUgvC0A-6tEtQ8Vk","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Fus-world-news%2Fnew-us-asylum-rules-could-strand-thousands-in-shelters-clog-immigration-pipeline"}},"createDate":"Jul 18 2019 08:40AM MST","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"KSAZ"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418893513_418893294_155098",video:"585635",poster:"https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/New_US_asylum_rules_could_strand_thousan_0_7532031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Migrants%2520express%2520worry%2520over%2520President%2520Trump%2520toughening%2520up%2520the%2520rules%2520for%2520asylum%2520seekers%253B%2520FOX%2520News%2527%2520William%2520La%2520Jeunesse%2520reports%2520from%2520San%2520Diego%252C%2520California.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-ksaz.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/18/New_US_asylum_rules_could_strand_thousands_in_sh_585635_1800.mp4?Expires=1658072448&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=L6KcGcNaYmXFUgvC0A-6tEtQ8Vk",eventLabel:"New%20US%20asylum%20rules%20could%20strand%20thousands%20in%20shelters%2C%20clog%20immigration%20pipeline-418893294",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/ksaz/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox10phoenix.com%2Fnews%2Fus-world-news%2Fnew-us-asylum-rules-could-strand-thousands-in-shelters-clog-immigration-pipeline"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:38AM MST</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418893513"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:40AM MST<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:41AM MST</span></p> </div> </div> style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/17/Rep__Speier_describes_tour_of_detention__0_7530685_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Rep. Speier describes border detention facilities</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/pence-acknowledges-tough-stuff-at-border-detention-centers"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/07/12/5FRI%20PENCE%20BORDER%202_00.00.02.09_1562987267047.png_7519697_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Pence tours border detention centers in Texas</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/us-returns-first-group-of-asylum-seekers-to-mexico"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/KSAZ%20border%20patrol%20usa%20mexico%20flags%20052419_1559081383097.jpg_7320302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>US returns first group of asylum seekers to Mexico</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>VIDEO:</strong> Migrants express worry over President Trump toughening up the rules for asylum seekers; FOX News' William La Jeunesse reports from San Diego, California.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"US & World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2163118" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More US & World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/toys-r-us-plans-a-small-comeback-with-2-stores-this-year" title="Toys R Us plans a small comeback with 2 stores this year" data-articleId="418906986" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toys R Us plans a small comeback with 2 stores this year</h4> </div> data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/HANDOUT_NewToysRUsStore_1563467065345_7531980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/HANDOUT_NewToysRUsStore_1563467065345_7531980_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/HANDOUT_NewToysRUsStore_1563467065345_7531980_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/HANDOUT_NewToysRUsStore_1563467065345_7531980_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/18/HANDOUT_NewToysRUsStore_1563467065345_7531980_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Toys R Us to make a small comeback with 2 stores by holiday shopping season (Toys R Us)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Toys R Us plans a small comeback with 2 stores this year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:06AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:46AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>(AP) -- The first two new Toys R Us stores -- one in Texas, the other in New Jersey -- will open in November as part of a small comeback of the defunct iconic toy chain in the U.S.</p><p>Richard Barry, a former Toys R Us executive and now CEO of the new company called Tru Kids Brands, says an online experience will follow. He says brand partners and more details will be announced in coming weeks.</p><p>Tru Kids Brands said it has entered a partnership with a startup called b8ta, an experiential retailer to launch what Barry calls an interactive store experience based on a consignment model. Toymakers will pay for space in the stores but will get all the sales. The tech company will also offer brands access to data that will track traffic patterns and other metrics.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/sarasota-man-zip-tied-child-to-plywood-deputies-say" title="Sarasota man zip-tied hungry child to plywood, deputies say" data-articleId="418907786" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/sarasota%20child%20abuse%20arrests_1563464274058.jpg_7532030_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos provided by Sarasota County Sheriff&#39;s Office" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sarasota man zip-tied hungry child to plywood, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:35AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:47AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Sarasota man and his girlfriend were arrested after a hungry child was zip-tied to a piece of plywood, deputies said. </p><p>Sarasota County deputies were alerted Sunday to the child abuse case. After obtaining a search warrant, they said they found the zip ties and plywood inside the home of 41-year-old Frank McKay. </p><p>According to the sheriff’s office, the 13-year-old victim bound the child to the plywood because he had stolen food and money to buy snacks. He had to sleep without a mattress or any linens, detectives said. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/judge-to-decide-on-granting-bail-to-accused-sex-trafficker" title="Jeffrey Epstein denied bail in sex trafficking case" data-articleId="418900053" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/NYS_JEFFREY_EPSTEIN_SEX_OFFENDER_REGISTRY_PHOTOS_070919_1562707352317_7495784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/NYS_JEFFREY_EPSTEIN_SEX_OFFENDER_REGISTRY_PHOTOS_070919_1562707352317_7495784_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/NYS_JEFFREY_EPSTEIN_SEX_OFFENDER_REGISTRY_PHOTOS_070919_1562707352317_7495784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/NYS_JEFFREY_EPSTEIN_SEX_OFFENDER_REGISTRY_PHOTOS_070919_1562707352317_7495784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/NYS_JEFFREY_EPSTEIN_SEX_OFFENDER_REGISTRY_PHOTOS_070919_1562707352317_7495784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos of Jeffrey Epstein from the New York State Sex Offender Registry; clockwise from top left: 2011, 2017, 2012, 2016, 2013." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jeffrey Epstein denied bail in sex trafficking case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 08:02AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 09:10AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A federal judge in New York denied bail Thursday to financier Jeffrey Epstein while he awaits trial on sex trafficking charges .</p><p>Federal prosecutors argued Epstein was a flight risk after exploiting dozens of girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. </p><p>The defense wanted him to await trial under house arrest with electronic monitoring at his $77 million Manhattan mansion. They said he would not run and would be willing to pledge a fortune of at least $559 million as collateral.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Cellar Fire burning in Prescott National Forest, 0% containment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/new-us-asylum-rules-could-strand-thousands-in-shelters-clog-immigration-pipeline"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ immigration usa flag 060419_1559684318790.png-408200-408200.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>New US asylum rules could strand thousands in shelters, clog immigration pipeline</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-officers-to-file-notice-of-claim-against-the-city-police-department"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Mesa%20Police%20071819_1563461587060.jpg_7531923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ Mesa Police 071819_1563461587060.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Mesa police officers to file notice of claim against the city, police department</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-lawsuit-names-former-opioid-manufacturer-executives-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Arizona_lawsuit_names_former_opioid_manu_0_7531790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Arizona_lawsuit_names_former_opioid_manu_0_20190718144415"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Arizona lawsuit names former opioid manufacturer executives</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9182_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_9182"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/cellar-fire-burning-in-prescott-national-forrest" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cellar_Fire_burns_in_Prescott_National_F_0_7530439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cellar_Fire_burns_in_Prescott_National_F_0_7530439_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cellar_Fire_burns_in_Prescott_National_F_0_7530439_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cellar_Fire_burns_in_Prescott_National_F_0_7530439_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/17/Cellar_Fire_burns_in_Prescott_National_F_0_7530439_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Cellar Fire burning in Prescott National Forest, 0% containment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/new-us-asylum-rules-could-strand-thousands-in-shelters-clog-immigration-pipeline" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New US asylum rules could strand thousands in shelters, clog immigration pipeline</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/judge-to-decide-on-granting-bail-to-accused-sex-trafficker" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/NYS_JEFFREY_EPSTEIN_SEX_OFFENDER_REGISTRY_PHOTOS_070919_1562707352317_7495784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/NYS_JEFFREY_EPSTEIN_SEX_OFFENDER_REGISTRY_PHOTOS_070919_1562707352317_7495784_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/NYS_JEFFREY_EPSTEIN_SEX_OFFENDER_REGISTRY_PHOTOS_070919_1562707352317_7495784_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/NYS_JEFFREY_EPSTEIN_SEX_OFFENDER_REGISTRY_PHOTOS_070919_1562707352317_7495784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/07/09/NYS_JEFFREY_EPSTEIN_SEX_OFFENDER_REGISTRY_PHOTOS_070919_1562707352317_7495784_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos&#x20;of&#x20;Jeffrey&#x20;Epstein&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;State&#x20;Sex&#x20;Offender&#x20;Registry&#x3b;&#x20;clockwise&#x20;from&#x20;top&#x20;left&#x3a;&#x20;2011&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x2c;&#x20;2012&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x2c;&#x20;2013&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Jeffrey Epstein denied bail in sex trafficking case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/mesa-police-officers-to-file-notice-of-claim-against-the-city-police-department" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Mesa%20Police%20071819_1563461587060.jpg_7531923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Mesa%20Police%20071819_1563461587060.jpg_7531923_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Mesa%20Police%20071819_1563461587060.jpg_7531923_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Mesa%20Police%20071819_1563461587060.jpg_7531923_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/KSAZ%20Mesa%20Police%20071819_1563461587060.jpg_7531923_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mesa police officers to file notice of claim against the city, police department</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/arizona-lawsuit-names-former-opioid-manufacturer-executives-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Arizona_lawsuit_names_former_opioid_manu_0_7531790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Arizona_lawsuit_names_former_opioid_manu_0_7531790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Arizona_lawsuit_names_former_opioid_manu_0_7531790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Arizona_lawsuit_names_former_opioid_manu_0_7531790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/18/Arizona_lawsuit_names_former_opioid_manu_0_7531790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" 