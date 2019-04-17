< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/notre-dame-celebrates-1st-mass-since-devastating-april-fire" data-title="Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/notre-dame-celebrates-1st-mass-since-devastating-april-fire" addthis:title="Notre Dame celebrates 1st Mass since devastating April fire">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li> d=b("#social-share-412880241.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412880241");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412880241-401518163"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 16: Notre-Dame Cathedral is illuminated at twilight following a major fire yesterday on April 16, 2019 in Paris, France.&nbsp;(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 16: Notre-Dame Cathedral is illuminated at twilight following a major fire yesterday on April 16, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412880241-401518163" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/17/Notre%20Dame%20at%20night_1555524698308.png_7121614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 16: Notre-Dame Cathedral is illuminated at twilight following a major fire yesterday on April 16, 2019 in Paris, France.&nbsp;(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>PARIS, FRANCE - APRIL 16: Notre-Dame Cathedral is illuminated at twilight following a major fire yesterday on April 16, 2019 in Paris, France. Posted Jun 15 2019 01:33PM MST
Updated Jun 15 2019 01:35PM MST Some workers rebuilding the church were also invited.</p> <p>Other worshippers could watch the Mass live on a Catholic TV station. The video showed some burnt wood still in the church but a famous statue of the Virgin and Child appeared intact behind wooden construction planks.</p> <p>The annual Dedication Mass commemorated the cathedral's consecration as a place of worship.</p> <p>"This cathedral is a place of worship, it is its very own and unique purpose," Aupetit said.</p> <p>One French priest called the service "true happiness, full of hope."</p> <p>"We will rebuild this cathedral. It will take time of course - a lot of money, lot of time, lot of work - but we will succeed," Father Pierre Vivares told The Associated Press outside the cathedral. "Today it's a small but a true victory against the disaster we have had."</p> <p>It is still unclear when the cathedral will reopen to the public.</p> <p>French President Emmanuel Macron has set a goal of rebuilding it in just five years, which many experts consider unrealistic. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"US & World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2163118" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More US & World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/woman-accused-of-stomping-on-sea-turtle-nest-in-miami-beach" title="Woman accused of stomping on sea turtle nest in Miami Beach" data-articleId="412884515" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/15/yaqun%20lu%20sea%20turtle%20nest%20arrest_1560625744273.jpg_7402220_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Yaqun Lu (Photo: Miami-Dade Corrections)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman accused of stomping on sea turtle nest in Miami Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 12:19PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 02:13PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in South Florida arrested a woman accused of purposely disturbing a sea turtle nest on a beach.</p><p>Miami Beach police said officers and bystanders saw 41-year-old Yaqun Lu grab a wooden stake from the roped-off nesting area. She then was seen "jabbing at the sea turtle nest and stomping all over the nest with her bare feet."</p><p>According to the Miami Herald , the nest was in closed-off section of the beach, surrounded by yellow tape along with a posted "Do Not Disturb" sign.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/shoppers-at-standstill-as-target-addresses-issues-with-checkout-system" title="Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage" data-articleId="412869851" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox9.com/media.fox9.com/photo/2019/06/15/D9HzHGAX4AAKzbY_1560623872602_7402207_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Registers working again as Target fixes glitch that caused outage</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 11:37AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 02:50PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A tech issue that left Target shoppers stuck in line Saturday afternoon has been fixed, corporate officials announced.</p><p>In a statement, the company says an internal computer glitch caused Saturday’s checkout outage that lasted about two hours. Videos sent to FOX 9 showed shoppers caught in line due to the problems. Some stores offered snacks for customers left waiting, with many shoppers eventually forced to give up and leave behind their groceries.</p><p>Right now, a Target spokesperson says there is no evidence of a security breach or failure. They say no customer information was compromised during the outage.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/machete-wielding-11-year-old-foils-north-carolina-home-invasion" title="Machete-wielding 11-year-old foils North Carolina home invasion" data-articleId="412861683" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2016/07/08/CrimePoliceLights_1468011542945_1566041_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Machete-wielding 11-year-old foils North Carolina home invasion</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 08:26AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 15 2019 09:51AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An 11-year-old boy in North Carolina struck an intruder in the back of the head with a machete to foil a home invasion on Friday, according to reports.</p><p>The boy, who was home alone, answered a knock on the front door and saw a woman standing there. Simultaneously, a man broke into the home through a window and used the homeowner's pellet gun to force the child into a bedroom closet.</p><p>The boy escaped the closet and grabbed a machete, using it to strike the man in the head.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/woodbury-wildfire-closes-scenic-highway-along-salt-river"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/KSAZ%20woodbury%20fire%20sfmd%20061419_1560545641723.jpg_7399440_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="@sfmd_az_gov: Woodbury Fire Update: Due to operational needs of the fire, Apache Lake and Canyon Lake will be closed. (Credit: Superstition Fire & Medical District, June 14, 2019)" title="KSAZ woodbury fire sfmd 061419_1560545641723.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woodbury wildfire closes scenic highway along Salt River</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/man-accused-of-robbing-4-women-at-atm-machines-in-the-west-valley"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/14/Man_accused_of_robbing_4_women_at_ATM_ma_0_7400975_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_accused_of_robbing_4_women_at_ATM_ma_0_20190615043810"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man accused of robbing 4 women at ATM machines in the West Valley</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/shooting-reported-at-costco-in-corona"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/14/Police_respond_to_Costco_shooting_in_Cor_0_7401232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police_respond_to_Costco_shooting_in_Cor_0_20190615054948-407068"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>One killed in Corona Costco shooting involving off-duty LAPD officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/video-shows-teen-dragged-in-road-rage-incident"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/14/V%20ROAD%20RAGE%20TEEN%20_00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png_7401034_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V ROAD RAGE TEEN _00.01.09.03_1560565059891.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows teen dragged in road rage incident</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary 