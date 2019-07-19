< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Joshua Kabatra, 37, was arrested on two counts of rape, one count of lewd acts with a child. (Midwest City Police Department) https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/FOX%20kabatra%20071919_1563543272738.jpg_7534474_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joshua Kabatra, 37, was arrested on two counts of rape, one count of lewd acts with a child.&nbsp;(Midwest City Police Department)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Joshua Kabatra, 37, was arrested on two counts of rape, one count of lewd acts with a child. By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:33AM MST
Updated Jul 19 2019 07:00AM MST

(FOX News) -- An Oklahoma man was arrested after he allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in a McDonald's restroom on Tuesday while she was on a daycare field trip.

Joshua David Kabatra, 37, was arrested on two counts of rape and one count of lewd acts with a child following the incident at a McDonald's in Midwest City Okla., Oklahoma City's FOX 25 reported.

The four-year-old girl left her caretakers to use a restroom located within the McDonald's play area, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by Oklahoma City's KWTV-DT.

One of the caretakers who went to check on the girl found that the restroom door was locked and began knocking. Kabatra eventually opened the door with his arms raised saying "I was just washing my hands," the caretaker told police. The child told the caretaker and police that Kabatra had touched her genital areas with both his hands and his own genitals. The child told the caretaker and police that <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Kabatra" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Kabatra</span> had touched her genital areas with both his hands and his own genitals.</p> <iframe height="360" src="http://sinclairstoryline.com/resources/embeds/jw8-embed.html?client=googima&file=https://content.uplynk.com/d5175e33f5024b36a03f4c20c5e4ae2f.m3u8&autostart=false" width="640">

Kabatra told police that he felt ill and went into the unlocked restroom where he found the child already sitting on the toilet. He claimed he threw up in the sink, washed his hands and then left.

"At McDonald’s, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers," the company said in a statement. "We are deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred at one of our Oklahoma restaurants earlier this week. We are fully cooperating with the police during their investigation."

Get updates on this story at FOXNews.com.

Up Next:

