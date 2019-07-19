Kabatra told police that he felt ill and went into the unlocked restroom where he found the child already sitting on the toilet. He claimed he threw up in the sink, washed his hands and then left.
"At McDonald’s, nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of our customers," the company said in a statement. "We are deeply disturbed by the incident that occurred at one of our Oklahoma restaurants earlier this week. We are fully cooperating with the police during their investigation."
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:03AM MST
Updated Jul 19 2019 06:08AM MST
A man scaled down the outside of a high rise building in Philadelphia to escape a fire.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday in an apartment building on Holden Street in West Philadelphia.
A total of seven people, including three police officers, were taken to the hospital after the trash caught on fire and spread.
Posted Jul 19 2019 03:38AM MST
Updated Jul 19 2019 05:33AM MST
A woman in London barely escaped certain death after an infected abscess in her neck was mistaken for a sore throat and she was sent away with antibiotics. Stacey Raymond, who said she has a permanent divot in her neck from where the infection ate away at her muscle and skin, first sought help in March, The Sun reported.
“I woke up with a slightly sore throat but the pain had increased rapidly so I thought it was probably a bout of tonsillitis,” Raymond, 32, said, according to The Sun. “My wife Michel noticed swelling in my neck, which we thought was swollen glands due to the tonsillitis. I went to my GP and was prescribed a five-day course of antibiotics.”
Posted Jul 19 2019 03:24AM MST
Updated Jul 19 2019 05:37AM MST
A 71-year-old man recalled how things went down as he became the victim of an alleged carjacking. He was picking his Honda up from Auto Tender repair shop on Monday afternoon when it went down, he said.
“They pulled it around to the front of the building…left the car running. I’m there with my walker,” he said.
Deputies said 25-year-old Jaylen Alexander pounced when the man when he least expected it, as he loaded his walker into his trunk.