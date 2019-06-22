< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="414221541" data-article-version="1.0">Perrigo recalling formula sold at Walmart due to potential metal presence</h1>
</header> data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Perrigo recalling formula sold at Walmart due to potential metal presence&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/perrigo-recalling-formula-sold-at-walmart-due-to-potential-metal-presence" data-title="Perrigo recalling formula sold at Walmart due to potential metal presence" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/perrigo-recalling-formula-sold-at-walmart-due-to-potential-metal-presence" addthis:title="Perrigo recalling formula sold at Walmart due to potential metal presence"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414221541.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414221541");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-414221541-414221576"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Perrigo" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Perrigo</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414221541-414221576" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/perrigo-recalling-formula-sold-at-walmart-due-to-potential-metal-presence">Chris Pena, FOX 10 </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 04:40PM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 06:16PM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 06:16PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414221541" style="display: none;"> </div> <div id="lipsum"><p><strong>ALLEGAN, Mich, (FOX 10) - </strong>An infant formula sold exclusively at Walmart is being recalled due to the potential presence of a metal foreign matter.</p><p>Perrigo issued the recall of the 35-oz, 992-gram containers of Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron after caution that came from a consumer report. No other retailers or products have been affected by this recall.</p><p>Perrigo said in a press release that consumers who have purchased this product should look for Lot Code C26EVFV with a use by date of Feb. 26, 2021. The code can be found on the bottom of the package. } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_7vTsPAi30OZg"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TABOOLA-STORY-BOTTOM-MOBILE_1.0"> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container=0;var b;window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container++;if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container===1){b=c("#common_mobile_story_bottom_container")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container)}}else{j.setAttribute("id","mobile_story_bottom_container_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);g++}});f.attr("id","common_mobile_story_bottom_container"+window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container);c("#mobile_story_bottom_container").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter.mobile_story_bottom_container>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn.showTaboola_mobile_story_bottom_container.apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up"> <header class="mod-header"><h3>Sponsored Stories:</h3></header> <div class="mod-content" id="mobile_story_bottom_container"></div></section> <!-- end: Mobile Bottom Taboola --> <div style="display:none;"id="common_mobile_story_bottom_container"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-b2",container:"mobile_story_bottom_container",placement:"Sponsored Thumbnails 3x2",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_mobile_story_bottom_container">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4379_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4379"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"US & World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2163118" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More US & World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/us-struck-iranian-military-computers-this-week" title="U.S. struck Iranian military computers this week" data-articleId="414229327" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/U_S__struck_Iranian_military_computers_t_0_7433343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/U_S__struck_Iranian_military_computers_t_0_7433343_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/U_S__struck_Iranian_military_computers_t_0_7433343_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/U_S__struck_Iranian_military_computers_t_0_7433343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/U_S__struck_Iranian_military_computers_t_0_7433343_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U.S. struck Iranian military computers this week. Produced by Duncan Sinfield." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>U.S. struck Iranian military computers this week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:35PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 06:11PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>U.S. military cyber forces launched a strike against Iranian military computer systems on Thursday as President Donald Trump backed away from plans for a more conventional military strike in response to Iran's downing of a U.S. surveillance drone, U.S. officials said Saturday.</p><p>Two officials told The Associated Press that the strikes were conducted with approval from Trump. A third official confirmed the broad outlines of the strike. All spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the operation.</p><p>The cyberattacks - a contingency plan developed over weeks amid escalating tensions - disabled Iranian computer systems that controlled its rocket and missile launchers, the officials said. Two of the officials said the attacks, which specifically targeted Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps computer system, were provided as options after Iranian forces blew up two oil tankers earlier this month.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/north-korea-kim-receives-excellent-letter-from-trump-1" title="North Korea: Kim receives 'excellent' letter from Trump" data-articleId="414228017" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President Donald Trump sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a letter, a government-controlled news agency reported Sunday. Kim "said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content," the Korean Central News Agency reported. Produced by Dunc" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>North Korea: Kim receives 'excellent' letter from Trump</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:08PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:52PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump sent North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a letter, a government-controlled news agency reported Sunday.</p><p>Kim "said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content," the Korean Central News Agency reported.</p><p>"Appreciating the political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of President Trump, Kim Jong Un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content," the agency said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/climate-change-protesters-arrested-outside-new-york-times-1" title="Climate change protesters arrested outside New York Times" data-articleId="414227734" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Climate_change_protesters_arrested_outsi_0_7433522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Climate_change_protesters_arrested_outsi_0_7433522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Climate_change_protesters_arrested_outsi_0_7433522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Climate_change_protesters_arrested_outsi_0_7433522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Climate_change_protesters_arrested_outsi_0_7433522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The protesters from the group Extinction Rebellion hung banners on the skyscraper in midtown Manhattan on Saturday and on the outside of the Port Authority Bus Terminal across the street." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Climate change protesters arrested outside New York Times</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Duncan Sinfield</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:07PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 05:50PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say 70 climate change protesters were arrested after they blocked traffic outside the New York Times building.</p><p>The protesters from the group Extinction Rebellion hung banners on the skyscraper in midtown Manhattan on Saturday and on the outside of the Port Authority Bus Terminal across the street.</p><p>The protesters were taken into police custody after they lay down on Eighth Avenue and blocked traffic. Charges are pending.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/us-struck-iranian-military-computers-this-week"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/U_S__struck_Iranian_military_computers_t_0_7433343_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="U_S__struck_Iranian_military_computers_t_0_20190623003422-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. struck Iranian military computers this week</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/north-korea-kim-receives-excellent-letter-from-trump-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_20190623000736-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>North Korea: Kim receives 'excellent' letter from Trump</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/climate-change-protesters-arrested-outside-new-york-times-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Climate_change_protesters_arrested_outsi_0_7433522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Climate_change_protesters_arrested_outsi_0_20190623000704-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Climate change protesters arrested outside New York Times</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/device-to-trap-plastic-waste-in-pacific-ocean-relaunches-1"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/09/09/Ocean_cleanup_project_0_6038004_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Ocean_cleanup_project_0_20180909180040-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Device to trap plastic waste in Pacific Ocean relaunches</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/north-korea-kim-receives-excellent-letter-from-trump-1" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/North_Korea__Kim_receives__excellent__le_0_7433525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>North Korea: Kim receives 'excellent' letter from Trump</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/climate-change-protesters-arrested-outside-new-york-times-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Climate_change_protesters_arrested_outsi_0_7433522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Climate_change_protesters_arrested_outsi_0_7433522_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Climate_change_protesters_arrested_outsi_0_7433522_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Climate_change_protesters_arrested_outsi_0_7433522_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/06/22/Climate_change_protesters_arrested_outsi_0_7433522_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Climate change protesters arrested outside New York Times</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/perrigo-recalling-formula-sold-at-walmart-due-to-potential-metal-presence" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/22/KSAZ%20Perigo%20recall%20062219_1561247422060.jpg_7433514_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Perrigo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Perrigo recalling formula sold at Walmart due to potential metal presence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/device-to-trap-plastic-waste-in-pacific-ocean-relaunches-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/09/09/Ocean_cleanup_project_0_6038004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/09/09/Ocean_cleanup_project_0_6038004_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/09/09/Ocean_cleanup_project_0_6038004_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/09/09/Ocean_cleanup_project_0_6038004_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/09/09/Ocean_cleanup_project_0_6038004_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Device to trap plastic waste in Pacific Ocean relaunches</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/fake-uber-driver-charged-with-kidnapping-alabama-students" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/15/V%20UBER%20QUIET%20MODE%205P%20_00.00.14.19_1557962999675.png_7269941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fake Uber driver charged with kidnapping Alabama students</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 