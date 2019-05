Photos courtesy of Shannon Lee Miller and Austin Tatman Photos courtesy of Shannon Lee Miller and Austin Tatman

FLORIDA (FOX 10) - Facebook reconnected two preschool sweethearts who rekindled their love and ended up getting married.

Natalie and Austin Tatman were inseparable in preschool. From the ages of 2 to 5, they did everything together.

Then Natalie's parents got divorced, and she moved to Connecticut.

12 years later, Natalie reached out to Austin on Facebook, and they quickly realized they were going to get married.

The couple stayed together through the rest of high school and college.

Last month, they tied the knot in a fairytale wedding that included recreating one of their preschool photos together.

Congrats!