href="/weather"><i class="wi wi-cloudy" style="width:28px;"></i><span class="temperature"> 60°</span></a> </div> </div> <a id="toggle-menu" class="nav-bar-button left" href="#"> <i class="fa fa-navicon navicon"></i> <i class="nav-close">×</i> </a> </div> <div class="header-search clearfix"> <!-- ZOOMD search button --> <button id="search-input" type="submit"><i class="fa fa-search"></i></button> </div> <!-- BEGIN: navigation-v2 --> <nav id="site-nav"> <ul class="site-links"> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-news" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news" data-dropdown="drop-nav-news" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">News</a> <div id="drop-nav-news" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content width-full"> <ul class="sub-links"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/local">Arizona Headlines</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Latest Videos</h4> <ul class="list media large-block-grid-2"> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/lawyer-napa-valley-vintner-plead-guilty-in-college-admissions-case"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Napa_Valley_vintner_pleads_guilty_in_col_0_7301528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Lawyer, Napa Valley vintner plead guilty in college admissions case"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/lawyer-napa-valley-vintner-plead-guilty-in-college-admissions-case">Lawyer, Napa Valley vintner plead guilty in college admissions case</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/weather/weather-forecast-video"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Weather Forecast Video"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/weather/weather-forecast-video">Weather Forecast Video</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/2019-fleet-week-new-york"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/fleet-week-ship_1558521959103_7301163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="2019 Fleet Week New York"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/2019-fleet-week-new-york">2019 Fleet Week New York</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/police-sweetheart-swindler-arrested-in-tn"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/John%20Hill2_1558512574419.png_7300898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Police: Sweetheart swindler arrested in Tennessee"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/police-sweetheart-swindler-arrested-in-tn">Police: Sweetheart swindler arrested in Tennessee</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/lawyer-napa-valley-vintner-plead-guilty-in-college-admissions-case">Lawyer, Napa Valley vintner plead guilty in college admissions case</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/weather/weather-forecast-video">Weather Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/2019-fleet-week-new-york">2019 Fleet Week New York</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/us-world-news/police-sweetheart-swindler-arrested-in-tn">Police: Sweetheart swindler arrested in Tennessee</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/scottsdale-city-councilmembers-talk-about-sky-harbor-airport-flight-paths-during-meeting">Scottsdale City Councilmembers talk about Sky Harbor Airport flight paths during meeting</a></li> <li><a href="/web/ksaz/news/arizona-news/valley-man-s-sculptures-designed-to-lift-the-human-spirit-">Valley man's sculptures designed to "lift the human spirit"</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-weather" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather" data-dropdown="drop-nav-weather" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Weather</a> <ul id="drop-nav-weather" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/forecast-video">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-traffic" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic" data-dropdown="drop-nav-traffic" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Traffic</a> <ul id="drop-nav-traffic" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/traveltimes.htm">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.com/pda/Travel/index.html">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.az511.gov/hcrsweb/webEventPrint.jsp?index=0&timeFilter=weekend&extents=-13233588.751319556,3726077.0813944945,-12072357.417611217,4124772.6209299536&layers=grey|green|yellow|red|rwis|nws|dms|tt|&icons=tri|dia|hex|capi|&ll=-118.8793503906253,31.715911398580843,-108.44783183593833,34.711711832302996&pw=1899&ph=652">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/seen-on-tv">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-video" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video" data-dropdown="drop-nav-video" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Video</a> <ul id="drop-nav-video" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </li> <li class="nav-more"> <a class="top-nav-item nav-more-link" href="javascript:void(0)" data-dropdown="drop-nav-more" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000"> More <span class="more-special-circles"></span> </a> <ul id="drop-nav-more" data-dropdown-content aria-autoclose="false" class="f-dropdown content"> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weekends">LIST: Weekend Events</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> <!-- END: navigation-v2 --> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript">var protocolrName="https:"==document.location.protocol;protocolrName=(protocolrName?"https:":"http:");window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({article:"auto"});!function(d,c,a,b){if(!document.getElementById(b)){d.async=1;d.src=a;d.id=b;c.parentNode.insertBefore(d,c)}}(document.createElement("script"),document.getElementsByTagName("script")[0],"//cdn.taboola.com/libtrc/myfox-network/loader.js","tb_loader_script");</script> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <div class="site-search hide-for-large-up" action="" method="get"> <button type="submit" style="display:none;"></button> </div> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 2--> <!-- Begin:Fox Zoomd Search 3--> <!-- *** Zoomd: Widget Script *** --> <script async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=92708591"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(e,b,f){var d=false,a=function(){if(!d){d=true;var j=e("zoomd-widget-root"),k=0,h="";var i=new EP.Util.Debounce(function(m){k=!!m.totalResults?m.totalResults:0;h=!!m.query?m.query:"";f.track("Search Completed",{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k})},500);Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("firstPageSearchAndRendered",i);var l="Search Result Selected",g="";j.on("click",".zoomd-widget-search-container-box",function(){g=e(this).find("h4 .zd-result-title").html();f.track(l,{page_search_term:h,page_num_search_results:k,page_item_title:g})})}},c=function(){if(!!window.Zoomd&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget&&!!window.Zoomd.Widget.events){Zoomd.Widget.events.subscribe("widgetOpened",function(g,h){f.track("Search Started");a()})}else{setTimeout(c,1000)}};c()})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: <div class="journal-content-article">
<!-- REGULAR STORY -->
<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story408197233" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="408197233" data-article-version="1.0">Prosecutors want GPS monitor on truck driver accused of causing deadly crash</h1>
</header> </section> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix">
<ul id="social-share-408197233" class="social-share">
<li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li>
<li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Prosecutors want GPS monitor on truck driver accused of causing deadly crash&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li>
<li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/prosecutors-want-gps-monitor-on-truck-driver-in-deadly-crash-1" data-title="Prosecutors want GPS monitor on truck driver accused of causing deadly crash" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/prosecutors-want-gps-monitor-on-truck-driver-in-deadly-crash-1" addthis:title="Prosecutors want GPS monitor on truck driver accused of causing deadly crash">
<a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a>
</li>
</ul> causing deadly crash" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/prosecutors-want-gps-monitor-on-truck-driver-in-deadly-crash-1" addthis:title="Prosecutors want GPS monitor on truck driver accused of causing deadly crash"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-408197233.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-408197233");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-408197233-408195813"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20Rogel%20Lazaro%20Aguilera-Mederos%20052119_1558466304426.jpg_7298436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20Rogel%20Lazaro%20Aguilera-Mederos%20052119_1558466304426.jpg_7298436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20Rogel%20Lazaro%20Aguilera-Mederos%20052119_1558466304426.jpg_7298436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20Rogel%20Lazaro%20Aguilera-Mederos%20052119_1558466304426.jpg_7298436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20Rogel%20Lazaro%20Aguilera-Mederos%20052119_1558466304426.jpg_7298436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (Lakewood Police Dept.); crash scene on April 25, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (Lakewood Police Dept.); crash scene on April 25, 2019.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-408197233-408195813" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20Rogel%20Lazaro%20Aguilera-Mederos%20052119_1558466304426.jpg_7298436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20Rogel%20Lazaro%20Aguilera-Mederos%20052119_1558466304426.jpg_7298436_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20Rogel%20Lazaro%20Aguilera-Mederos%20052119_1558466304426.jpg_7298436_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20Rogel%20Lazaro%20Aguilera-Mederos%20052119_1558466304426.jpg_7298436_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/21/KSAZ%20Rogel%20Lazaro%20Aguilera-Mederos%20052119_1558466304426.jpg_7298436_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (Lakewood Police Dept.); crash scene on April 25, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos (Lakewood Police Dept.); crash scene on April 25, 2019.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/prosecutors-want-gps-monitor-on-truck-driver-in-deadly-crash-1">KATHLEEN FOODY, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 21 2019 12:21PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 21 2019 03:26PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-408197233" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines408197233' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/huge-fire-involving-several-vehicles-burning-on-denver-area-freeway"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/04/25/Annotation%202019-04-25%20161406_1556234075170.jpg_7173145_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Fire burns several vehicles on Denver freeway</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>DENVER (AP)</strong> - Prosecutors say they only learned after a judge set $400,000 bond for a truck driver accused of causing a fiery pileup that killed four people on a Colorado highway that he had tried to flee the scene of the collision.</p> <p>In a filing Monday, they asked a judge to require that the now-released man be required to wear a GPS monitoring device.</p> <p>Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23, of Houston, was released over the weekend after being charged with four counts of vehicular homicide and other crimes in the <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/huge-fire-involving-several-vehicles-burning-on-denver-area-freeway"><strong>April 25 collision near Denver</strong></a>.</p> <p>Police have said the truck was going at least 85 mph (137 kph) on a part of Interstate 70 where commercial vehicles are limited to 45 mph (72 kph). Authorities described the resulting crash as a 28-vehicle chain reaction wreck that ruptured gas tanks, causing flames that consumed several vehicles and melted parts of the highway just after it descends from mountains west of Denver.</p> <p><strong>>>Police: <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/huge-fire-involving-several-vehicles-burning-on-denver-area-freeway">"Multiple fatalities" in crash, huge fire involving multiple cars on Denver freeway</a></strong></p> <p>Jefferson County district attorney spokeswoman Pam Russell said Tuesday that she could not provide more information about investigators' conclusion that Aguilera-Mederos tried to leave the scene.</p> <p>Robert Corry, Aguilera-Mederos' attorney, did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment Tuesday.</p> <p>According to previously filed court documents, Aguilera-Mederos spoke to police at a hospital where he was treated for injuries he received in the crash. The document says he was transported to the hospital for treatment and then taken to a police department for more questioning.</p> <p>Aguilera-Mederos was released from jail Saturday after paying bond, which is typically 10% of the total amount set by a judge. Corry, his defense attorney, has said the crash was an accident caused by a mechanical failure of the truck his client was driving.</p> <p>Authorities have said the semitrailer was destroyed in the crash, making a mechanical inspection impossible.</p> <p>Prosecutors, though, have argued that Aguilera-Mederos showed "extreme indifference to the value of human life."</p> <p>A judge has not scheduled a hearing yet on prosecutors' request for GPS monitoring. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"US & World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2163118" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More US & World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/lawyer-napa-valley-vintner-plead-guilty-in-college-admissions-case" title="Lawyer, Napa Valley vintner plead guilty in college admissions case" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Napa_Valley_vintner_pleads_guilty_in_col_0_7301528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Napa_Valley_vintner_pleads_guilty_in_col_0_7301528_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Napa_Valley_vintner_pleads_guilty_in_col_0_7301528_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Napa_Valley_vintner_pleads_guilty_in_col_0_7301528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Napa_Valley_vintner_pleads_guilty_in_col_0_7301528_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Napa Valley vintner pleads guilty in college admissions scandal" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lawyer, Napa Valley vintner plead guilty in college admissions case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 05:43AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:11AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A New York lawyer and a Napa Valley vintner have admitted to participating in the college admissions bribery scheme.</p><p>Gordon Caplan and Agustin Huneeus Jr. pleaded guilty Tuesday in Boston federal court.</p><p>Caplan was co-chairman of the prominent law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher. The Greenwich, Connecticut, resident was charged with paying $75,000 to get someone to correct the answers on his daughter's ACT exam after she took it.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/2019-fleet-week-new-york" title="2019 Fleet Week New York" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_begins_0_7301368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_begins_0_7301368_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_begins_0_7301368_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_begins_0_7301368_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/Fleet_Week_begins_0_7301368_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The annual tradition gets underway in New York City." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>2019 Fleet Week New York</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 03:41AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 06:11AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Four U.S. Navy ships, three U.S. Coast Guard cutters, four U.S. Naval Academy Yard Patrol boats and two Royal Canadian Navy vessels are arriving in the New York Harbor to participate in the 2019 Fleet Week New York Parade of Ships.</p><p>The ships can be seen along the Hudson River from Battery Park to just south of the George Washington Bridge. Fort Hamilton is scheduled to conduct an 11-gun salute to the flagship, USS New York, as the ship passes by.</p><p>Ship tours will be conducted throughout the week in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please note: Ship tours will be closed Sunday, May 26 on Pier 88 in Manhattan, and ship tours in Brooklyn will only be available Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 after USS Hué City arrives to the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on Saturday, May 25.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/police-sweetheart-swindler-arrested-in-tn" title="Police: Sweetheart swindler arrested in Tennessee" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/Romance_fraud_suspect_arrested_in_Tennes_0_7301151_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Romance fraud suspect arrested in Tennessee" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Sweetheart swindler arrested in Tennessee</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 01:10AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 04:33AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The man Gwinnett County police say defrauded an Alpharetta woman of more than $80,000 is behind bars this morning.</p><p>Police in Franklin, Tennessee tell FOX 5 John Martin Hill was taken into custody early Wednesday morning in Williams County on a fugitive warrant. Officials there say Hill will have a court date May 30 and the matter of extradition to Georgia will be discussed afterwards. Tennessee authorities say they also have a hold on Hill from Montgomery County, Maryland.</p><p>Gwinnett County police say the Alpharetta woman apparently met the man named John Hill on the online dating site Match.com. When they met in March, Hill told the the woman that he was a millionaire. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/lawyer-napa-valley-vintner-plead-guilty-in-college-admissions-case"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2019/05/22/Napa_Valley_vintner_pleads_guilty_in_col_0_7301528_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Napa_Valley_vintner_pleads_guilty_in_col_0_20190522123629-405538"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawyer, Napa Valley vintner plead guilty in college admissions case</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-forecast-video"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/08/17/Weather%20Team%202017_1503005031426_3931067_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Weather Team 2017_1503005031426.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Forecast Video</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/2019-fleet-week-new-york"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/05/22/fleet-week-ship_1558521959103_7301163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="fleet-week-ship_1558521959103-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2019 Fleet Week New York</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/police-sweetheart-swindler-arrested-in-tn"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/05/22/John%20Hill2_1558512574419.png_7300898_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="John Hill2_1558512574419.png-404959.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Sweetheart swindler arrested in Tennessee</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div <footer id="footer" class="footer-v2">
<div class="row">
<div class="column">
<div class="footer-links primary">
<div class="links">
<h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news">News</a></h4>
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/local">Arizona Headlines</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/us-and-world-news">U.S. & World</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/politics">Politics</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/health">Health</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/offbeat">Offbeat</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/special-reports">Special Reports</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/sports">Sports</a></li>
</ul>
</div> href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-planners">Weather Planners</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Forecast Video</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/radar">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/traveltimes?start=0&length=25&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Freeway Travel Times</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/map">ADOT Traffic Map</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.az511.com/cctv?start=0&length=10&order%5Bi%5D=0&order%5Bdir%5D=asc">Traffic Cameras</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.faa.gov/mobile/#asdBrowseDelays">Flight Delays</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.azdot.gov/projects/other-restrictions/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory">Weekend Closures</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about/news-team">News Team</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/events">Events</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/jobs">Jobs at Fox 10</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news-now">News Now</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video">Newscast Clips</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/arizona-morning">Morning Show</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/newsmaker">Newsmaker Saturday</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/seen-on-tv-am-pm">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox10xtra">FOX 10 Xtra</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/mug-shots">Mug Shots</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/recipebox">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX10Phoenix/"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/rss-feeds"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox10phoenix"><i class="fa fa-instagram <div class="legal">
<div class="footer-links secondary">
<ul>
<li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/fcc-online-public-file">FCC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/about-us/eeo-report">EEOC Public File</a></li>
<li><a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li>
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</div>
</footer> 