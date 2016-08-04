< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Ram pickups recalled because air bags may not work in crash Image Gallery 2 PHOTOS need to know - recall
fiat_chrysler_logo-65880.jpg Posted Jun 07 2019 01:13PM MST style="background:url(https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2017/05/15/Ford-Motor-Co_1494905175541_3316317_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Ford recalls 270k cars for unintended rollaways</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/gm-recalls-trucks-due-to-engine-block-heater-cord-fires-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/03/Getty_GM%20recall_1556921853884.jpg_7217148_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>GM recalls trucks due to engine block</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>DETROIT (AP) </strong>- Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 343,000 Ram pickup trucks worldwide because the air bags may not inflate in a crash.</p> <p>The recall covers the Ram 1500 mainly from the 2019 model year, although the company has a small number of 2020 models.</p> <p>Fiat Chrysler says a software error can inadvertently disable the air bags and a device that tightens seat belts before a crash. FCA doesn't know of any crashes or injuries and says the problem is rare.</p> <p>Nearly one-third of the 2019 U.S. models are still at dealers. Most of the recalled trucks are in North America.</p> <p>Owners will be notified starting July 20. More US & World News Stories data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alcohol_infused_Dole_Whip_cookie_sandwic_0_7364635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alcohol_infused_Dole_Whip_cookie_sandwic_0_7364635_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alcohol_infused_Dole_Whip_cookie_sandwic_0_7364635_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alcohol_infused_Dole_Whip_cookie_sandwic_0_7364635_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Alcohol_infused_Dole_Whip_cookie_sandwic_0_7364635_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Wine Bar George, a restaurant at the Disney Springs complex in Walt Disney World, unveiled a boozy Dole Whip cookie sandwich that will be served all summer long." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Booze-infused Dole Whip cookie sandwich now available at Disney restaurant</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:48PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 02:40PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you love the delicious Dole Whips served at Disney resorts, then you’re in for a treat this summer if you head to Disney Springs in Florida.</p><p>Wine Bar George , one of the newer restaurants at the entertainment district, is now serving Frozcato Sugar Cookie Sandwiches that are made with pineapple, Moscato and vodka. The restaurant shared an image of the decadent treat on Instagram.</p><p> </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/family-seeks-answers-after-veterans-body-came-back-from-prison-missing-throat-heart-brain" title="Family seeks answers after veteran's body came back from prison missing throat, heart, brain" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Family_seeks_answers_after_veteran_s_bod_0_7364592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Family_seeks_answers_after_veteran_s_bod_0_7364592_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Family_seeks_answers_after_veteran_s_bod_0_7364592_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Family_seeks_answers_after_veteran_s_bod_0_7364592_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Family_seeks_answers_after_veteran_s_bod_0_7364592_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The body of an Army veteran, who died last year during his time at a Pennsylvania prison, came back to his family without a throat, heart and brain. Now, his loved ones are seeking answers." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family seeks answers after veteran's body came back from prison missing throat, heart, brain</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 02:00PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 02:38PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The body of an Army veteran, who died last year during his time at a Pennsylvania prison, came back to his family without a throat, heart and brain; and now, his loved ones are seeking answers. </p><p>Everett Palmer Jr., who was 41 years old at the time, was pronounced dead at around 5:46 a.m. on April 9, 2018 at a hospital in York, Pennsylvania, according to a report from the York County Coroner's Office . He had been housed in a single cell at York County Prison.</p><p>His death came just two days after Palmer had traveled from his home in Seaford, Delaware to resolve an outstanding warrant for a DUI charge from 2016. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/growing-local-sex-trafficking-problem-fostered-by-illegal-massage-businesses" title="Growing local sex trafficking problem fostered by illegal massage businesses" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Growing_local_sex_trafficking_problem_fo_0_7362531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Growing_local_sex_trafficking_problem_fo_0_7362531_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Growing_local_sex_trafficking_problem_fo_0_7362531_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Growing_local_sex_trafficking_problem_fo_0_7362531_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/Growing_local_sex_trafficking_problem_fo_0_7362531_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Isiah Factor Uncensored" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Growing local sex trafficking problem fostered by illegal massage businesses</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Isiah Carey, FOX 26 News</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:53PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 07 2019 01:56PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The non-profit "Children at Risk" and law enforcement agencies across the state are trying to eliminate human trafficking.</p><p>Today, they said a priority in that effort is shutting down the 700 illegal massage businesses in Texas, including 330 in Houston. They say these shops are a front for prostitution and human trafficking, a big campaign point in this year's mayoral race.</p><p>Mayor Sylvester Turner is standing by tens of thousands of dollars he's received in political contributions from the operators of some of Houston's best known strip clubs. Featured Videos (Photo credit: Wine Bar George)" title="pressphoto_dolewhipboozycookie_060719-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Booze-infused Dole Whip cookie sandwich now available at Disney restaurant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/family-seeks-answers-after-veterans-body-came-back-from-prison-missing-throat-heart-brain"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Everett Palmer Jr. died last April during his time at a Pennsylvania prison. His body came back to his family without a throat, heart and brain. Now, his loved ones are seeking answers. (Photo Courtesy: Palmer Family via Justice4Everett)" title="THUMB Everett Palmer 46631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family seeks answers after veteran's body came back from prison missing throat, heart, brain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/growing-local-sex-trafficking-problem-fostered-by-illegal-massage-businesses"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/massage_1559879127863_7362614_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="massage_1559879127863-408795.png"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Growing local sex trafficking problem fostered by illegal massage businesses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/doctors-find-tapeworm-egg-in-womans-brain-instead-of-suspected-cancerous-tumor"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rachel Palma, pictured, went to the doctor after experiencing some unusual symptoms and discovered she had a brain lesion. It turned out to be a tapeworm egg. Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pressphoto_dolewhipboozycookie_060719_1559940460458_7364527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pressphoto_dolewhipboozycookie_060719_1559940460458_7364527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pressphoto_dolewhipboozycookie_060719_1559940460458_7364527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/pressphoto_dolewhipboozycookie_060719_1559940460458_7364527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The&#x20;Frozcato&#x20;Sugar&#x20;Cookie&#x20;Sandwich&#x20;is&#x20;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;promotional&#x20;image&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Wine&#x20;Bar&#x20;George&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Booze-infused Dole Whip cookie sandwich now available at Disney restaurant</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/officials-wildfire-burning-in-tonto-national-forest-is-human-caused" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/D8e-gMlW4AEjwek_1559942784880_7364634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/D8e-gMlW4AEjwek_1559942784880_7364634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/D8e-gMlW4AEjwek_1559942784880_7364634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/D8e-gMlW4AEjwek_1559942784880_7364634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/07/D8e-gMlW4AEjwek_1559942784880_7364634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Tonto&#x20;National&#x20;Forest" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officials: Wildfire burning in Tonto National Forest is human-caused</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/family-seeks-answers-after-veterans-body-came-back-from-prison-missing-throat-heart-brain" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/THUMB%20Everett%20Palmer%2046631818_2085651978412167_1380945175232118784_o_1559940976760.jpg_7364709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Everett&#x20;Palmer&#x20;Jr&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;died&#x20;last&#x20;April&#x20;during&#x20;his&#x20;time&#x20;at&#x20;a&#x20;Pennsylvania&#x20;prison&#x2e;&#x20;His&#x20;body&#x20;came&#x20;back&#x20;to&#x20;his&#x20;family&#x20;without&#x20;a&#x20;throat&#x2c;&#x20;heart&#x20;and&#x20;brain&#x2e;&#x20;Now&#x2c;&#x20;his&#x20;loved&#x20;ones&#x20;are&#x20;seeking&#x20;answers&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;Courtesy&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;Palmer&#x20;Family&#x20;via&#x20;Justice4Everett&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family seeks answers after veteran's body came back from prison missing throat, heart, brain</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/growing-local-sex-trafficking-problem-fostered-by-illegal-massage-businesses" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/massage_1559879127863_7362614_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/massage_1559879127863_7362614_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/massage_1559879127863_7362614_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/massage_1559879127863_7362614_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/06/massage_1559879127863_7362614_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Growing local sex trafficking problem fostered by illegal massage businesses</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/doctors-find-tapeworm-egg-in-womans-brain-instead-of-suspected-cancerous-tumor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/07/Rachel%20with%20MRI%20-%2016x9_1559936088481.jpg_7364326_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rachel&#x20;Palma&#x2c;&#x20;pictured&#x2c;&#x20;went&#x20;to&#x20;the&#x20;doctor&#x20;after&#x20;experiencing&#x20;some&#x20;unusual&#x20;symptoms&#x20;and&#x20;discovered&#x20;she&#x20;had&#x20;a&#x20;brain&#x20;lesion&#x2e;&#x20;It&#x20;turned&#x20;out&#x20;to&#x20;be&#x20;a&#x20;tapeworm&#x20;egg&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;credit&#x3a;&#x20;Rachel&#x20;Palma&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;Mount&#x20;Sinai&#x20;Heath&#x20;System&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Doctors find tapeworm egg in woman's brain instead of suspected cancerous tumor</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary 