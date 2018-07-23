< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Report: Equifax to pay $700 million in breach settlement

Posted Jul 20 2019 08:45AM MST
Updated Jul 20 2019 08:48AM MST data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/23/V%20FORMER%20EQUIFAX%20MANAGER%20PLEA%2010P_00.00.07.16_1532404499874.png_5841287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/23/V%20FORMER%20EQUIFAX%20MANAGER%20PLEA%2010P_00.00.07.16_1532404499874.png_5841287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/23/V%20FORMER%20EQUIFAX%20MANAGER%20PLEA%2010P_00.00.07.16_1532404499874.png_5841287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/23/V%20FORMER%20EQUIFAX%20MANAGER%20PLEA%2010P_00.00.07.16_1532404499874.png_5841287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/23/V%20FORMER%20EQUIFAX%20MANAGER%20PLEA%2010P_00.00.07.16_1532404499874.png_5841287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419327718-348852989" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/23/V%20FORMER%20EQUIFAX%20MANAGER%20PLEA%2010P_00.00.07.16_1532404499874.png_5841287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/23/V%20FORMER%20EQUIFAX%20MANAGER%20PLEA%2010P_00.00.07.16_1532404499874.png_5841287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/23/V%20FORMER%20EQUIFAX%20MANAGER%20PLEA%2010P_00.00.07.16_1532404499874.png_5841287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/23/V%20FORMER%20EQUIFAX%20MANAGER%20PLEA%2010P_00.00.07.16_1532404499874.png_5841287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2018/07/23/V%20FORMER%20EQUIFAX%20MANAGER%20PLEA%2010P_00.00.07.16_1532404499874.png_5841287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 08:45AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 20 2019 08:48AM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419327718" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines419327718' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> Related Headlines

Former Equifax manager pleads guilty to insider trading could be announced as soon as Monday. Equifax declined to comment.</p> <p>The report says the deal would resolve investigations by the FTC, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and most state attorneys general. It would also resolve a nationwide consumer class-action lawsuit.</p> <p>Spokesmen for the FTC and the CFPB didn't immediately return messages seeking comment Friday night.</p> <p>The breach was one of the largest affecting people's private information. Atlanta-based Equifax did not notice the attack for more than six weeks. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"US & World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2163118" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More US & World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/passengers-on-southwest-flight-surprised-to-get-nintendo-switch" title="Passengers on Southwest flight surprised with free Nintendo Switch" data-articleId="419285918" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1162634223_1280x720_1563589750974_7536598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1162634223_1280x720_1563589750974_7536598_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1162634223_1280x720_1563589750974_7536598_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1162634223_1280x720_1563589750974_7536598_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/07/19/GettyImages-1162634223_1280x720_1563589750974_7536598_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Nintendo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Passengers on Southwest flight surprised with free Nintendo Switch</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 05:12AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 08:41PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>DALLAS (AP) - Passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight got more than a small bottle of water when they boarded their plane.</p><p>They received a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the digital version of the "Super Mario Maker 2" game to enjoy as Flight 2246 traveled from Dallas to San Diego on Wednesday. Many of the passengers were headed to Comic Con.</p><p>Mario was on hand to greet the passengers when the flight arrived.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/army-veteran-s-dog-tags-returned-50-years-later" title="Army veteran's dog tags returned 50 years later" data-articleId="419264254" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/Dog_tags_returned_0_7536629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/Dog_tags_returned_0_7536629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/Dog_tags_returned_0_7536629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/Dog_tags_returned_0_7536629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/Dog_tags_returned_0_7536629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="50 years after a Bastrop woman's late husband was injured during the Vietnam War, she got a very special delivery." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Army veteran's dog tags returned 50 years later</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Kendall, FOX 7 Austin</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:56PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:27PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Almost 50 years after an Army veteran left Vietnam, his wife got a surprise that blew her away. “It was very emotional, very emotional for me and my family and it just means the world,” said Pat Greeness who lives in the City of Bastrop. </p><p>It was only after Pat's husband, Robert Greeness, passed away that she began to learn more about his service as an Army medical specialist from his fellow soldiers.</p><p>“He was pronounced dead, and he was put in a body bag, and he had other bodies stacked on top of him and after a day or so somebody saw the bag move a bit and pulled him out,” Pat said about Robert’s last day in Vietnam. “That is when he said he lost the dog tags,” she added. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/women-survives-freak-lawn-mower-accident-that-left-her-neck-sliced-open" title="Woman survives freak lawn mower accident that left her neck sliced open" data-articleId="419260286" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Woman_survives_freak_lawn_mower_accident_0_7536287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Woman_survives_freak_lawn_mower_accident_0_7536287_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Woman_survives_freak_lawn_mower_accident_0_7536287_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Woman_survives_freak_lawn_mower_accident_0_7536287_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/Woman_survives_freak_lawn_mower_accident_0_7536287_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It was a day like any other for Kendra Jensen, who said she was picking up her kids’ toys outside while her husband was mowing the lawn until a freak accident almost took her life." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman survives freak lawn mower accident that left her neck sliced open</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Austin Williams</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:34PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:12PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was a day like any other for Kendra Jensen, who said she was picking up her kids’ toys outside while her husband was mowing the lawn until a freak accident almost took her life.</p><p>“I walked out my front door, and I started picking up a couple toys, I stood up and that’s when I was immediately hit,” said Jensen, recalling the moment an object shot out from the lawn mower and struck her neck.</p><p>“I thought maybe something flew out of the mower and hit me pretty hard but I didn’t know it had actually sliced my neck open,” said Jensen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured "> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/family-of-ac-technician-shocked-with-his-sudden-death-in-avondale" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/steve%20ball1_1563569920919.jpg_7535654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/steve%20ball1_1563569920919.jpg_7535654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/steve%20ball1_1563569920919.jpg_7535654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/steve%20ball1_1563569920919.jpg_7535654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/steve%20ball1_1563569920919.jpg_7535654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Karen&#x20;Ball" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Family of AC technician mourns his sudden death in Avondale</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/family-of-ac-technician-shocked-with-his-sudden-death-in-avondale" data-title="Family mourns AC technician's death" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/arizona-news/family-of-ac-technician-shocked-with-his-sudden-death-in-avondale" addthis:title="Family mourns AC technician's death" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/army-veteran-s-dog-tags-returned-50-years-later" > <h3>Army veteran's dog tags returned 50 years later</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/army-veteran-s-dog-tags-returned-50-years-later" data-title="Army veteran's dog tags returned 50 years later" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/army-veteran-s-dog-tags-returned-50-years-later" addthis:title="Army veteran's dog tags returned 50 years later" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/women-survives-freak-lawn-mower-accident-that-left-her-neck-sliced-open" > <h3>Woman survives freak lawn mower accident that left her neck sliced open</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/women-survives-freak-lawn-mower-accident-that-left-her-neck-sliced-open" data-title="Woman survives freak lawn mower accident" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/women-survives-freak-lawn-mower-accident-that-left-her-neck-sliced-open" addthis:title="Woman survives freak lawn mower accident" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/michelle-obama-is-the-most-admired-woman-in-the-world-according-to-new-poll" > <h3>Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the world, according to new poll</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/michelle-obama-is-the-most-admired-woman-in-the-world-according-to-new-poll" data-title="Michelle Obama is the world's most admired woman" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/michelle-obama-is-the-most-admired-woman-in-the-world-according-to-new-poll" addthis:title="Michelle Obama is the world's most admired woman" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/keanu-reeves-leaves-fan-sweet-note-on-the-way-to-set-in-louisiana-you-re-breathtaking-" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/03/27/GETTY%20keanu_1553688300974.png_6948637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Keanu Reeves leaves fan sweet note on the way to set in Louisiana: 'You're breathtaking!'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/family-of-ac-technician-shocked-with-his-sudden-death-in-avondale" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/steve%20ball1_1563569920919.jpg_7535654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/steve%20ball1_1563569920919.jpg_7535654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/steve%20ball1_1563569920919.jpg_7535654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/steve%20ball1_1563569920919.jpg_7535654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/19/steve%20ball1_1563569920919.jpg_7535654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Karen&#x20;Ball" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Family of AC technician mourns his sudden death in Avondale</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/army-veteran-s-dog-tags-returned-50-years-later" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/KTBC%20Lost%20dog%20tags%20returned_1563587530195.jpg_7536396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/KTBC%20Lost%20dog%20tags%20returned_1563587530195.jpg_7536396_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/KTBC%20Lost%20dog%20tags%20returned_1563587530195.jpg_7536396_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/KTBC%20Lost%20dog%20tags%20returned_1563587530195.jpg_7536396_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/19/KTBC%20Lost%20dog%20tags%20returned_1563587530195.jpg_7536396_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x26;quot&#x3b;Pat&#x20;says&#x20;Robert&#x20;never&#x20;spoke&#x20;about&#x20;his&#x20;time&#x20;in&#x20;Vietnam&#x2c;&#x20;but&#x20;he&#x20;would&#x20;constantly&#x20;say&#x20;how&#x20;he&#x20;wished&#x20;he&#x20;could&#x20;get&#x20;his&#x20;dog&#x20;tags&#x20;back&#x2e;&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;Jennifer&#x20;Kendall&#x20;on&#x20;FOX&#x20;7&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Army veteran's dog tags returned 50 years later</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/women-survives-freak-lawn-mower-accident-that-left-her-neck-sliced-open" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/lawnmower_1563586605859_7536280_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/lawnmower_1563586605859_7536280_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/lawnmower_1563586605859_7536280_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/lawnmower_1563586605859_7536280_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/lawnmower_1563586605859_7536280_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kendra&#x20;Jensen&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;hospital&#x20;after&#x20;a&#x20;freak&#x20;lawnmower&#x20;accident&#x20;sliced&#x20;her&#x20;neck&#x20;open&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Kendra&#x20;Jensen&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Woman survives freak lawn mower accident that left her neck sliced open</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/michelle-obama-is-the-most-admired-woman-in-the-world-according-to-new-poll" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/michelle%20obama_1563585127769.jpg_7536161_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former&#x20;First&#x20;Lady&#x20;Michelle&#x20;Obama&#x20;attends&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Becoming&#x3a;&#x20;An&#x20;Intimate&#x20;Conversation&#x20;with&#x20;Michelle&#x20;Obama&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;on&#x20;May&#x20;11&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Atlanta&#x2c;&#x20;Georgia&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Paras&#x20;Griffin&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Michelle Obama is the most admired woman in the 