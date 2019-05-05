< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Sanders says 'there's no question' who is more progressive between him and Biden class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/sanders-says-there-s-no-question-who-is-more-progressive-between-him-and-biden" data-title="Sanders says 'there's no question' who is more progressive between him and Biden" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/sanders-says-there-s-no-question-who-is-more-progressive-between-him-and-biden" addthis:title="Sanders says 'there's no question' who is more progressive between him and Biden"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405097692");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405097692-405100827"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Getty_Biden%20and%20Sanders%20_OP_2_CP__1557090499901.jpg_7220880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Getty_Biden%20and%20Sanders%20_OP_2_CP__1557090499901.jpg_7220880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Getty_Biden%20and%20Sanders%20_OP_2_CP__1557090499901.jpg_7220880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Getty_Biden%20and%20Sanders%20_OP_2_CP__1557090499901.jpg_7220880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Getty_Biden%20and%20Sanders%20_OP_2_CP__1557090499901.jpg_7220880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mark Makela/Scott Olson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Mark Makela/Scott Olson/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405097692-405100827" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Getty_Biden%20and%20Sanders%20_OP_2_CP__1557090499901.jpg_7220880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Getty_Biden%20and%20Sanders%20_OP_2_CP__1557090499901.jpg_7220880_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Getty_Biden%20and%20Sanders%20_OP_2_CP__1557090499901.jpg_7220880_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Getty_Biden%20and%20Sanders%20_OP_2_CP__1557090499901.jpg_7220880_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/05/Getty_Biden%20and%20Sanders%20_OP_2_CP__1557090499901.jpg_7220880_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Mark Makela/Scott Olson/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Photo by Mark Makela/Scott Olson/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 02:02PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 02:08PM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-405097692" style="display: none;"> </div> <div id="lipsum"><p><strong>FOX NEWS - </strong>Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden go back a long ways. But the two Democratic front-runners are going to have to put aside their friendly relationship as they each vie to be the Democratic Party’s nominee in the 2020 presidential election.</p><p>And when it comes to who is the more progressive candidate, Sanders says it’s not even a close contest.</p><p>“I think that if you look at Joe's record and you look at mine I don't think there's a question about who's more progressive,” the Vermont senator said Sunday during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”</p><p>Sanders, who added that he was not on the show to attack the former vice president, rattled off a list of issues where the two took different approaches.</p><p>“Joe voted for the war in Iraq, I led the effort against it,” Sanders said. “Joe voted for NAFTA and trade agreements with China. I led the effort against that.”</p><p>Sanders added: “I disagree with many of the votes that he cast.”</p><p>Sanders, however, echoed Biden’s words from a fundraiser in South Carolina that he wants the 2020 campaign to focus on issues affecting American voters and not on personal slights and attacks.</p><p>“I hope on the democratic side that the campaign is about a discussion of issues, not personal attacks,” Sanders said. “I think that I feel safe to say that no matter who the candidate is we're all going to come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern American history and that is Donald Trump.”</p><p>Biden, during a private fundraiser in South Carolina on Saturday, criticized Trump for engaging in personal battles with political rivals instead of focusing on issues.</p><p>“On every single issue and on every demeaning thing he says about other people, I have no problem responding directly,” Biden said. “What I’m not going to do is get into what he wants me to do. More US & World News Stories

Boeing didn't tell airlines that safety alert wasn't on

By David Koenig, Associated Press

Posted May 05 2019 05:27PM MST
Updated May 05 2019 05:42PM MST

Boeing said Sunday that it discovered after airlines had been flying its 737 Max plane for several months that a safety alert in the cockpit was not working as intended, yet it didn't disclose that fact to airlines or federal regulators until after one of the planes crashed.

The feature was designed to warn pilots when a key sensor might be providing incorrect information about the pitch of the plane's nose.

But within months of the plane's debut in 2017, Boeing said, its engineers realized that the sensor warning light only worked when airlines also bought a separate, optional feature.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora won't visit White House

Posted May 05 2019 04:21PM MST
Updated May 05 2019 04:29PM MST

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora will not attend the ceremony at the White House on Thursday honoring the 2018 World Series champions.

Cora cited the Trump administration's response to Hurricane Maria in his native Puerto Rico as the reason for his decision.

"The government has done some things back home that are great, but we still have a long ways to go," he said on Sunday following a 9-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. "That's our reality. It's pretty tough to go celebrate when we're where we're at. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Boeing didn't tell airlines that safety alert wasn't on</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Koenig, Associated Press </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 05:27PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 05:42PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Boeing said Sunday that it discovered after airlines had been flying its 737 Max plane for several months that a safety alert in the cockpit was not working as intended, yet it didn’t disclose that fact to airlines or federal regulators until after one of the planes crashed.</p><p>The feature was designed to warn pilots when a key sensor might be providing incorrect information about the pitch of the plane’s nose.</p><p>But within months of the plane’s debut in 2017, Boeing said, its engineers realized that the sensor warning light only worked when airlines also bought a separate, optional feature.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/red-sox-manager-alex-cora-won-t-visit-white-house" title="Red Sox manager Alex Cora won't visit White House" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Alex%20Cora_1557098337347.jpg_7221360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Alex%20Cora_1557098337347.jpg_7221360_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Alex%20Cora_1557098337347.jpg_7221360_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Alex%20Cora_1557098337347.jpg_7221360_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/Alex%20Cora_1557098337347.jpg_7221360_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Manager Alex Cora #20 of the Boston Red Sox watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 05, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">2019 Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Red Sox manager Alex Cora won't visit White House</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 04:21PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 04:29PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora will not attend the ceremony at the White House on Thursday honoring the 2018 World Series champions.</p><p>Cora cited the Trump administration's response to Hurricane Maria in his native Puerto Rico as the reason for his decision.</p><p>"The government has done some things back home that are great, but we still have a long ways to go," he said on Sunday following a 9-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. "That's our reality. It's pretty tough to go celebrate when we're where we're at. I'd rather not go and be consistent with everything."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/trump-threatens-to-raise-chinese-tariffs-to-25-this-week" title="Trump threatens to raise Chinese tariffs to 25% this week" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/05/China%20tariffs_1557091477468.jpg_7221031_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A shipping container is offloaded from the Hong Kong based CSCL East China Sea container ship at the Port of Oakland on June 20, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">2018 Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trump threatens to raise Chinese tariffs to 25% this week</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 05 2019 02:26PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 05 2019 02:30PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>President Donald Trump turned up the pressure on China on Sunday, threatening to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods.</p><p>Trump's comments, delivered on Twitter, came as a Chinese delegation was scheduled to resume talks in Washington on Wednesday aimed at resolving a trade war that has shaken financial markets and cast gloom over the world economy.</p><p>Trump turned up the heat by saying he would raise import taxes on $200 billion in Chinese products 