Schools that warned about lunch debt now accepting donation data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/vlcsnap-2019-07-24-20h07m25s56_1564061316547_7547631_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/vlcsnap-2019-07-24-20h07m25s56_1564061316547_7547631_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/vlcsnap-2019-07-24-20h07m25s56_1564061316547_7547631_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/vlcsnap-2019-07-24-20h07m25s56_1564061316547_7547631_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A school district that warned parents behind on their lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care, and then rejected a businessman&#39;s offer to pay the overdue charges, is apologizing and says it wants to accept the donation after all." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>A school district that warned parents behind on their lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care, and then rejected a businessman's offer to pay the overdue charges, is apologizing and says it wants to accept the donation after all.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-420194166-420194172" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/vlcsnap-2019-07-24-20h07m25s56_1564061316547_7547631_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/vlcsnap-2019-07-24-20h07m25s56_1564061316547_7547631_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/vlcsnap-2019-07-24-20h07m25s56_1564061316547_7547631_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/vlcsnap-2019-07-24-20h07m25s56_1564061316547_7547631_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/25/vlcsnap-2019-07-24-20h07m25s56_1564061316547_7547631_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A school district that warned parents behind on their lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care, and then rejected a businessman&#39;s offer to pay the overdue charges, is apologizing and says it wants to accept the donation after all." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>A school district that warned parents behind on their lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care, and then rejected a businessman's offer to pay the overdue charges, is apologizing and says it wants to accept the donation By MARK SCOLFORO, Associated Press
Posted Jul 25 2019 06:28AM MST
Updated Jul 25 2019 06:33AM MST crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/03/school-lunches_1554307915487_6977614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Schools reject offer from CEO to pay lunch bills</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/ceo-schools-reject-offer-to-pay-students-late-lunch-bills"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/03/school-lunches_1554307915487_6977614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Schools reject CEO's offer to pay lunch bills</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/parents-told-they-could-lose-kids"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/04/03/school-lunches_1554307915487_6977614_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Parents told they could lose kids over lunch fees</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p>A Pennsylvania school district that <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/parents-told-they-could-lose-kids"><strong>warned parents behind on their lunch bills</strong></a> that their children could end up in foster care, and then <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/ceo-schools-reject-offer-to-pay-students-late-lunch-bills"><strong>rejected a businessman's offer</strong></a> to pay the overdue charges, is apologizing and says it wants to accept the donation after all.</p><p>The Wyoming Valley West school board "sincerely apologizes for the tone of the letter that was sent regarding lunch debt," the post on the district's website Wednesday said. "It wasn't the intention of the district to harm or inconvenience any of the families in our school district."</p><p>The board also said that it would take a donation from Todd Carmichael, chief executive of Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee, to pay off the $22,000 in overdue bills and that it would funnel the money through the district's nonprofit foundation.</p><p>"No student was ever denied a meal for lack of payment," the board wrote, adding it followed federal and state rules. "All meals served to students were chosen by the students from our regular menu. No shaming occurred and no alternate meals were provided."</p><p>Michael Plaksin, president of the Wyoming Valley West Educational Foundation, said the decision to take the donation was made during discussions he had with members of the school board.</p><p>"What is going on is that the school will be able to accept money, donations so that we will be able to pay off the program as soon as possible," Plaksin said. The foundation is independent of the board, he said, although they work closely together.</p><p>District officials had recently written to parents, warning they "can be sent to dependency court for neglecting your child's right to food," and that children could be removed and placed in foster care.</p><p>Luzerne County child welfare authorities protested, saying they never remove children from homes over unpaid bills.</p><p>"Did people make mistakes? Of course mistakes were made," said Plaksin, a Wyoming Valley West graduate. "Look, if three more people had proofread the letter before it was sent out, it never would have been sent out. It was that simple."</p><p>Carmichael, the donor, said his offer to pay the bills was rejected by school board President Joseph Mazur during a phone conversation on Monday. Mazur, who signed the apology letter, has not responded to several messages.</p><p>State Rep. Aaron Kaufer, who attended district schools and represents the Wyoming Valley West area in the Legislature, said that when he could not get a district official on the phone Wednesday, he went there in person, and that after a long meeting officials told him the district would accept the money, funneled through the foundation.</p><p>"This issue needed to be laid to rest," said Kaufer, a Luzerne County Republican. "We needed to get back to focusing on education."</p><p>A spokesman for Carmichael, Aren Platt, said that the district's plan was cause for optimism, but that Carmichael wants all the parents who received the letters to be contacted and told the debt has been paid off.</p><p>"This process has not given us a ton of confidence in the elected school board of Wyoming Valley West," Platt said. "This is great, if they have figured it out, if they have legally figured out how the money moves and all of that, we welcome that."</p><p>School officials have said they considered serving peanut butter and jelly sandwiches to students with overdue accounts but got legal advice warning against it. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-KSAZ_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"US & World News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"2163118" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More US & World News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/deputies-search-for-teen-that-allegedly-urinated-on-shelf-at-walmart-in-porter-mcso" title="Deputies search for teen that allegedly urinated on shelf at Walmart in Porter: MCSO" data-articleId="421018844" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deputies_searching_for_teen_that_alleged_0_7558768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deputies_searching_for_teen_that_alleged_0_7558768_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deputies_searching_for_teen_that_alleged_0_7558768_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deputies_searching_for_teen_that_alleged_0_7558768_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/Deputies_searching_for_teen_that_alleged_0_7558768_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FOX 26 News reporter Natalie Hee" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Deputies search for teen that allegedly urinated on shelf at Walmart in Porter: MCSO</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 07:08PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 07:30PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a video surfaced on social media of a group of teens at a Walmart in Porter. Video shows one of the teens urinating on a shelf near the beverage aisle.</p><p>Deputies say they were called after the video began circulating online. The incident happened on Saturday at a store located at 23561 US-59, and the teens also tried to steal a case of beer.</p><p>The group was stopped by loss prevention as they attempted to leave the store, but were let go. It is unknown at the time that one of the suspects urinated on the shelf.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/author-of-religious-bestseller-i-kissed-dating-goodbye-says-hes-not-christian-is-getting-divorce" title="Author of religious bestseller ‘I Kissed Dating Goodbye' says he's not Christian, is getting divorce" data-articleId="421018665" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/Ex_pastor_and_evangelical_author_Josh_Ha_0_7558489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/Ex_pastor_and_evangelical_author_Josh_Ha_0_7558489_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/Ex_pastor_and_evangelical_author_Josh_Ha_0_7558489_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/Ex_pastor_and_evangelical_author_Josh_Ha_0_7558489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/Ex_pastor_and_evangelical_author_Josh_Ha_0_7558489_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt=""I am not a Christian," Harris wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Author of religious bestseller ‘I Kissed Dating Goodbye' says he's not Christian, is getting divorce</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 06:18PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 07:30PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In 1997, Joshua Harris published his famous, “I Kissed Dating Goodbye,” an evangelical bestseller which argued that dating should be avoided altogether because it was the best way to practice abstinence from premarital sex. It also argued that modern dating was a fast track to divorce.</p><p>Harris announced in an Instagram post Saturday that not only are he and his wife of 21 years getting divorced, he also doesn’t consider himself Christian anymore after a fundamental change in his beliefs. The post also served as an apology to those he feels he has wronged through pushing the ideals of “I Kissed Dating Goodbye,” including the LGBTQ+ community that he once vehemently denounced as immoral and sinful.</p><p>“I have undergone a massive shift in regard to my faith in Jesus,” Harris wrote in the post. “The popular phrase for this is ‘deconstruction,’ the biblical phrase is ‘falling away.’ By all the measurements that I have for defining a Christian, I am not a Christian.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/pretty-penny-check-your-couch-cushions-these-pennies-could-be-worth-as-much-as-200000" title="Pretty penny: Check your couch cushions — these pennies could be worth as much as $200,000" data-articleId="421012403" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/These_pennies_could_be_worth_as_much_as__0_7558702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/These_pennies_could_be_worth_as_much_as__0_7558702_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/These_pennies_could_be_worth_as_much_as__0_7558702_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/These_pennies_could_be_worth_as_much_as__0_7558702_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/These_pennies_could_be_worth_as_much_as__0_7558702_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Most pennies are only worth one cent, but there are a few coveted ones in circulation that could be worth as much as $200,000." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pretty penny: Check your couch cushions — these pennies could be worth as much as $200,000</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gabrielle Moreira </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 05:54PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 29 2019 06:49PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The next time you get change, you might want to check if there are any valuable pennies among your coins because some could be worth $200,000 or more.</p><p>There ate seven types of pennies that might be worth a chunk of change, according to CNBC . Some of those pennies are bronze instead of zinc, while others have misprints or misalignments with lettering.</p><p>Be on the lookout for these pennies:</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/deputies-search-for-teen-that-allegedly-urinated-on-shelf-at-walmart-in-porter-mcso"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/pee_1564452673457_7558658_ver1.0_320_180.JPG');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="pee_1564452673457-408795.JPG"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Deputies search for teen that allegedly urinated on shelf at Walmart in Porter: MCSO</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/author-of-religious-bestseller-i-kissed-dating-goodbye-says-hes-not-christian-is-getting-divorce"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/JoshuaHarris_Banner_Getty_1564449698086_7558740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Josh Harris poses for a photograph at Covenant Life Church January, 27, 2015, when he was leaving the megachurch where he led services for 10 years and to go back to divinity school. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)" title="JoshuaHarris_Banner_Getty_1564449698086-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Author of religious bestseller ‘I Kissed Dating Goodbye' says he's not Christian, is getting divorce</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/where-are-all-the-grasshoppers-coming-from-"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Where_are_all_the_grasshoppers_coming_fr_0_7558475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Where_are_all_the_grasshoppers_coming_fr_0_20190730011522"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Where are all the grasshoppers coming from?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pretty-penny-check-your-couch-cushions-these-pennies-could-be-worth-as-much-as-200000"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/getty_copperpennies_072919_1564448135426_7558612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A slew of old U.S. pennies is shown in a file photo.(Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images)" title="getty_copperpennies_072919-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pretty penny: Check your couch cushions — these pennies could be worth as much as $200,000</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4560_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4560"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad '> <div id='_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_56_INSTANCE_4560_MOD-AD-KSAZ_MR_ONE_BASE', adSlot; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/us_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/us_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/us_world_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/us_world_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[[300,600],[300,250]]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/ksaz/news/us_world_news', eval('[[300,600],[300,250]]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mr1').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '420194166'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; fox.ads.responsiveRefresh.push(adSlot); fox.ads.disableInitialLoadRefresh.push(adSlot); googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_9829_" > <span id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/deputies-search-for-teen-that-allegedly-urinated-on-shelf-at-walmart-in-porter-mcso" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/pee_1564452673457_7558658_ver1.0_160_90.JPG" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/pee_1564452673457_7558658_ver1.0_1280_720.JPG 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/pee_1564452673457_7558658_ver1.0_640_360.JPG 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/pee_1564452673457_7558658_ver1.0_320_180.JPG 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/07/29/pee_1564452673457_7558658_ver1.0_160_90.JPG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Deputies search for teen that allegedly urinated on shelf at Walmart in Porter: MCSO</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/author-of-religious-bestseller-i-kissed-dating-goodbye-says-hes-not-christian-is-getting-divorce" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/JoshuaHarris_Banner_Getty_1564449698086_7558740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/JoshuaHarris_Banner_Getty_1564449698086_7558740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/JoshuaHarris_Banner_Getty_1564449698086_7558740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/JoshuaHarris_Banner_Getty_1564449698086_7558740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/JoshuaHarris_Banner_Getty_1564449698086_7558740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Josh&#x20;Harris&#x20;poses&#x20;for&#x20;a&#x20;photograph&#x20;at&#x20;Covenant&#x20;Life&#x20;Church&#x20;January&#x2c;&#x20;27&#x2c;&#x20;2015&#x2c;&#x20;when&#x20;he&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;was&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;leaving&#x20;the&#x20;megachurch&#x20;where&#x20;he&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;led&#x20;services&#x20;for&#x20;10&#x20;years&#x20;and&#x20;to&#x20;go&#x20;back&#x20;to&#x20;divinity&#x20;school&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Katherine&#x20;Frey&#x2f;The&#x20;Washington&#x20;Post&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Author of religious bestseller ‘I Kissed Dating Goodbye' says he's not Christian, is getting divorce</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/where-are-all-the-grasshoppers-coming-from-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Where_are_all_the_grasshoppers_coming_fr_0_7558475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Where_are_all_the_grasshoppers_coming_fr_0_7558475_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Where_are_all_the_grasshoppers_coming_fr_0_7558475_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Where_are_all_the_grasshoppers_coming_fr_0_7558475_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Where_are_all_the_grasshoppers_coming_fr_0_7558475_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Where are all the grasshoppers coming from?</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pretty-penny-check-your-couch-cushions-these-pennies-could-be-worth-as-much-as-200000" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/getty_copperpennies_072919_1564448135426_7558612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/getty_copperpennies_072919_1564448135426_7558612_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/getty_copperpennies_072919_1564448135426_7558612_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/getty_copperpennies_072919_1564448135426_7558612_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/29/getty_copperpennies_072919_1564448135426_7558612_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;slew&#x20;of&#x20;old&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;pennies&#x20;is&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;shown&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;H&#x2e;&#x20;Armstrong&#x20;Roberts&#x2f;ClassicStock&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pretty penny: Check your couch cushions — these pennies could be worth as much as $200,000</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/keeping-up-with-the-jones-back-to-school-shopping" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Getting_ready_0_7558273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Getting_ready_0_7558273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Getting_ready_0_7558273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Getting_ready_0_7558273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/29/Keeping_Up_With_The_Jones__Getting_ready_0_7558273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Keeping Up With The Jones: Back-to-school shopping</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 