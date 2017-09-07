STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Senate passes $15.3B Harvey relief package

Posted: Sep 07 2017 12:02PM MST

Updated: Sep 07 2017 12:09PM MST

WASHINGTON - (AP) -- The Senate has passed a $15.3 billion aid package for victims of Harvey -- nearly doubling President Donald Trump's emergency request and adding a deal between Trump and Democrats to temporarily extend the government's ability to borrow money to cover its bills.

The 80-17 vote returns the legislation to the House for a vote Friday that would send it to the White House.

The measure would also fund government agencies through Dec. 8, taking the threat of an Oct. 1 government shutdown off the table.

The aid money comes as Harvey recovery efforts are draining federal disaster aid coffers -- and as Hurricane Irma takes aim at Florida.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell moved late Wednesday to add $7.4 billion in money for rebuilding to Trump's $7.9 billion Harvey request.

