Methodist Health Systems chronicled the journey of two therapy dogs, Chanel and Rudy, as they made their way to El Paso. The health care provider posted photos of the dogs working with first responders to Facebook.
According to the post, Chanel and Rudy arrived in El Paso on the morning of Aug. 4. The post continues to say, "They are already providing their unconditional love and support to first responders helping them cope through this traumatic time."
"Thanks to Southwest Airlines safely and swiftly getting them down there. We will continue to send prayers to El Paso as well as to Dayton OH," the post concludes.
The dogs are trained to seek out individuals in crisis and provide comfort, KSAT 12 reports. They will be visiting hospitals and first responder stations across El Paso for the next several days.
In a news release obtained by KSAT 12, a spokesperson for Methodist Health Systems said, "The rate of suicides by first responders, firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement, has escalated from one every seven days to one a day. These dogs can reach places in the heart no human can."
On Aug 3., a shooter killed 22 people and wounded 24 others at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.
Posted Aug 07 2019 09:53AM MST
Updated Aug 07 2019 12:57PM MST
MCLEAN, Va. — Fairfax County police are investigating after an armed ex-employee was reported by a 911 caller from inside the Gannett building in McLean – the headquarters of the national newspaper USA Today — Wednesday morning.
The incident was first reported at 11:56 a.m. Police searched the building floor by floor and cleared out employees during the search, but many employees self-evacuated early in the incident.
Police stressed during the search that there had been no reports of shots being fired or anyone being injured.
Posted Aug 07 2019 12:33PM MST
Updated Aug 07 2019 12:39PM MST
Police say they believe the two fugitives suspected of killing a North Carolina woman and her Australian boyfriend as well as another man have been found dead in Manitoba.
Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said Wednesday authorities located two male bodies in dense bush and they believe they are 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryan Schmegelsky. She says she is confident it is them but an autopsy will confirm the identities.
Police said Tuesday that items belonging to the pair were found along the Nelson River in Manitoba. The two bodies were located a kilometer from the items.
Posted Aug 07 2019 11:14AM MST
Updated Aug 07 2019 12:53PM MST
A woman confronted a U.S. Air Force officer outside of a Starbucks, telling her she “shouldn’t be speaking Spanish” and that it was “distasteful” to do so in her uniform.
Xiara Mercado, an airman first class stationed in Pearl Harbor, said she was speaking Spanish while she was on the phone waiting for her drink inside Starbucks on July 17. When she went outside, a woman confronted her and told her not to speak Spanish.
“You shouldn’t be speaking Spanish, that’s not what the uniform represents…it’s distasteful,” the woman said, according to Mercado.