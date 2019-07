PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- The strong earthquake that rattled a large swath of Southern California and parts of Nevada Thursday morning was also felt by some in Arizona.

The 6.4 magnitude quake struck at 10:33 a.m. in the Mojave Desert, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, near the town of Ridgecrest, California. It is the strongest quake to hit the region in 20 years.

The United State Geological Survey initially said it measured at a 6.6 magnitude.

"I look at my iPad, looking at stuff, I felt a shimmy, felt my self sway," said Tony Ramey, as he felt the quake from his home in Goodyear.

At first, he wasn't sure.

"Just real slow. One way to the right, one way to the left, right, left, and that's the point where I'm thinking is it me? A health issue? is this for real?" Ramey recounted.

It wasn't until the furniture moved that he was sure.

"My table, I have a long table here -- what made me believe it was a tremor, that table started making a noise, a creek noise, it did it three times throughout," said Ramey.

The Valley is about 350 miles away to the quake's epicenter. Ramon Arrowsmith, a professor of earth and space at Arizona State University, said Phoenix was right on the edge of where it could have been felt, but a 6.4 earthquake packs a punch, from LA to Vegas to Phoenix.

"Maybe some high-rises in Downtown would have been shaking, you'd get that long distance shaking amplified in tall businesses," said Professor Arrowsmith.