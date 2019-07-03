< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story416115337" class="mod-wrapper Sonic Drive-In debuts 'Reaper Spicy Margarita Slushie' infused with Carolina reaper peppers data-title="Sonic Drive-In debuts 'Reaper Spicy Margarita Slushie' infused with Carolina reaper peppers" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/sonic-drive-in-debuts-reaper-spicy-margarita-slushie-infused-with-carolina-reaper-peppers" addthis:title="Sonic Drive-In debuts 'Reaper Spicy Margarita Slushie' infused with Carolina reaper peppers"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416115337.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416115337");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-416115337-416115343"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Sonic%20Mocktail%20slushie%20070319_1562176027434.png_7472500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Sonic%20Mocktail%20slushie%20070319_1562176027434.png_7472500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Sonic%20Mocktail%20slushie%20070319_1562176027434.png_7472500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Sonic%20Mocktail%20slushie%20070319_1562176027434.png_7472500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Sonic%20Mocktail%20slushie%20070319_1562176027434.png_7472500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Sonic Drive-In" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Sonic Drive-In</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-416115337-416115343" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Sonic%20Mocktail%20slushie%20070319_1562176027434.png_7472500_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Sonic%20Mocktail%20slushie%20070319_1562176027434.png_7472500_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Sonic%20Mocktail%20slushie%20070319_1562176027434.png_7472500_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Sonic%20Mocktail%20slushie%20070319_1562176027434.png_7472500_ver1.0_320_180.jpg Posted Jul 03 2019 10:45AM MST
Updated Jul 03 2019 10:48AM MST <strong>FOXNEWS - </strong>Are you a masochist with a sweet tooth? Then boy, does Sonic have a drink for you.</p><p>As part of its latest lineup of "Mocktail Slushies," Sonic is introducing a Reaper Spicy Margarita Slushie "infused with the flavors of one of the world's hottest chili peppers."</p><p>The cocktail, which debuts alongside new Pina Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri Slushies, is also billed as "the star of the show" in a press release issued by Sonic Drive-In.</p><p>"With Mocktail Slushes, we captured that summertime mocktail state of mind, combining tropical flavors with our icy, cold Slush so you can enjoy vacation vibes from the comfort of your car," according to Scott Uehlein, Sonic's vice president of product innovation and development.</p><p>"Now, if you think you can handle the heat, take your taste buds on a different kind of trip with the Reaper Spicy Margarita — if you dare."</p> border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"> <div style="padding:16px;"> <div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div> </div> </div> <div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div> <div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BzYHWEbgpRx/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div> <div style="padding-top: 8px;"> <div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BzYHWEbgpRx/" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div> </div> <div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div> <div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"> <div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div> <div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: 8px;"> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div> </div> <div style="margin-left: auto;"> <div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div> <div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div> <div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div> </div> </div> <p style=" margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BzYHWEbgpRx/" style=" color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;" target="_blank">Introducing The Reaper Spicy Margarita Mocktail Slush! Introducing The Reaper Spicy Margarita Mocktail Slush! It's made with the 🔥🔥🔥Carolina Reaper pepper—one of the world's HOTTEST chili peppers! Try the new Slush and tag your reaction with #ReaperChallenge! *Heat sensitive? Keep water close. See menu for Famous Slush pricing with Real Fruit. Limited time only at participating SONIC® Drive-Ins. TM & ©2019 July America’s Drive-In Brand Properties LLC.</a></p><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">A post shared by <a href="https://www.instagram.com/sonicdrivein/" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;" target="_blank"> SONIC Drive-In</a> (@sonicdrivein) on <time datetime="2019-07-01T14:03:37+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">Jul 1, 2019 at 7:03am PDT</time></p></div> </blockquote> <script async src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script><p> </p><p>Sonic is really doubling down on that “dare,” too, asking fans to videotape themselves trying the Reaper Spicy Margarita and share their reactions on social media using the hashtag #reaperchallenge.</p><p>Foodbeast editor Constantine Spyrou, meanwhile, has already claimed the Reaper Spicy Margarita “is without question the hottest thing a fast-food chain has ever released,” but said customers may only start to feel the heat after a few sips.</p><p>“It'll leave your throat, tongue, and lips burning for 20 minutes or so after eating,” Spyrou added.</p><p>Sonic’s Mocktail Slushies are said to be available only for a limited time while supplies last.</p><p><b>Get updates on this story from <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/food-drink/sonic-reaper-spicy-margarita-slushie-carolina-reaper-peppers" target="_blank">FoxNews.com</a>.</b></p></div> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story416115337 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading below</div>').css("display","none;");if(f){e(f).before(c)}else{d.append(c)}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(e,c){var j=e("#story416115337 .story-content"),d="photoCarousel-416115337",i="relatedHeadlines-416115337",b="left",g=8;var f=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,4);var h=e("#"+d);if(h){if(f){e(f).before(h)}else{j.append(h)}h.show()}var a=fox.utils.getParagraph(j,g);var k=e("#"+i);if(k&&k.find("li").size()>0){if(a){k.find(".headlines-related").addClass(b);e(a).before(k)}else{k.find(".headlines-related").addClass("clear");j.append(k)}k.show()}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="mobile-up-next"> <h5>Up Next:</h5> <h4></h4> <div class="close-btn"><i class="fa fa-times"></i></div> </div> </article> </div> <!-- end: STORY --> </div> <br /> </div> <div class="asset-metadata"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_5180_" > More US & World News Stories data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20hikers_1562171931420.jpg_7472609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20hikers_1562171931420.jpg_7472609_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20hikers_1562171931420.jpg_7472609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20hikers_1562171931420.jpg_7472609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20hikers_1562171931420.jpg_7472609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="10 June 2019, Bavaria, Garmisch-Partenkirchen: Two hikers are on their way at Eckbauer in the Wettersteingebirge. Photo: Angelika Warmuth/dpa (Photo by Angelika Warmuth/picture alliance via Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Lost Texas hikers hide in tree from 'feral pig'
By Lauren Reid, FOX 7 Austin
Posted Jul 03 2019 09:52AM MST
Updated Jul 03 2019 11:59AM MST
Police officers in San Antonio were searching for two lost hikers at the end of July in the Government Canyon State Park after they had taken refuge in a tree from what they thought was a feral hog. 

It turned out to be nothing more than rumble strips on a nearby road. 

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife Department law enforcement, the San Antonio Police Department informed them of a 911 missing person call coming from somewhere in the Government Canyon State Park around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, June 21. The hiker had reported that an animal had been following her and growling, so she climbed a tree for safety. The hiker had reported that an animal had been following her and growling, so she climbed a tree for safety.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/judge-rules-teen-accused-of-rape-deserves-leniency-because-he-is-from-a-good-family" title="Judge rules teen accused of rape deserves leniency because he is from a 'good family'" data-articleId="416113611" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Judge rules teen accused of rape deserves leniency because he is from a 'good family'
Posted Jul 03 2019 10:11AM MST
Updated Jul 03 2019 11:37AM MST
A family court judge in New Jersey said that a boy accused of raping a 16-year-old girl while recording the incident on his mobile phone should be given leniency because he came from a "good family."

Judge James Troiano said that the boy, who was only identified in court papers as "G.M.C.," should not face trial as an adult after the incident, arguing that "he is clearly a candidate not just for college, but probably for a good college. His scores for college entry were very high."

Prosecutors say G.M.C. was one of 30 youths who had gathered in a basement for a pajama-themed party in which some attendees were drinking. They allege that G.M.C. then filmed himself allegedly raping the girl and later shared the cellphone video with friends, along with the text: "When your first time having sex is rape." They allege that G.M.C. then filmed himself allegedly raping the girl and later shared the cellphone video with friends, along with the text: “When your first time having sex is rape.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/rapper-a-ap-rocky-detained-in-sweden-after-street-fight" title="Rapper A$AP Rocky detained in Sweden after street fight" data-articleId="416112486" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/03/ASAP%20Rocky_1562174355907.jpg_7472619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/03/ASAP%20Rocky_1562174355907.jpg_7472619_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/03/ASAP%20Rocky_1562174355907.jpg_7472619_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/03/ASAP%20Rocky_1562174355907.jpg_7472619_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/07/03/ASAP%20Rocky_1562174355907.jpg_7472619_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Rapper A$AP Rocky detained in Sweden after street fight
Posted Jul 03 2019 10:20AM MST
Updated Jul 03 2019 10:24AM MST
Swedish prosecutors say rapper A$AP Rocky has been detained for a suspected attack on an unknown person in downtown Stockholm.

The Swedish Prosecution Authority says the investigation was "at an initial stage" and should be decided by midday Saturday, whether A$AP Rocky — real name Rakim Mayers — should be formally arrested. His three body guards are suspected of lesser degrees of assault under Swedish law.

In a statement, the authority said the four were detained Wednesday because they would leave the country and avoid prosecution. No further information was available. No further information was available.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Featured Videos Couple's representative seeks firing of Phoenix officers
Glendale firefighters deliver baby on the way to hospital
City of Peoria introduces sensory room for Fourth of July celebrations
Four Gilbert little league teams head to state tournament url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/City_of_Peoria_introduces_sensory_room_f_0_7472758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="City_of_Peoria_introduces_sensory_room_f_0_20190703182209"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>City of Peoria introduces sensory room for Fourth of July celebrations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/four-gilbert-little-league-teams-head-to-state-tournament"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/Four_Gilbert_little_league_teams_head_to_0_7472613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" Most Recent https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20hikers_1562171931420.jpg_7472609_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20hikers_1562171931420.jpg_7472609_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/07/03/GETTY%20hikers_1562171931420.jpg_7472609_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="10&#x20;June&#x20;2019&#x2c;&#x20;Bavaria&#x2c;&#x20;Garmisch-Partenkirchen&#x3a;&#x20;Two&#x20;hikers&#x20;are&#x20;on&#x20;their&#x20;way&#x20;at&#x20;Eckbauer&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Wettersteingebirge&#x2e;&#x20;Photo&#x3a;&#x20;Angelika&#x20;Warmuth&#x2f;dpa&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Angelika&#x20;Warmuth&#x2f;picture&#x20;alliance&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x0a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lost Texas hikers hide in tree from 'feral pig'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/glendale-firefighters-deliver-baby-on-the-way-to-hospital" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/KSAZ%20glendale%20fire%20delivers%20baby_1562172347570.jpg_7472573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/KSAZ%20glendale%20fire%20delivers%20baby_1562172347570.jpg_7472573_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/KSAZ%20glendale%20fire%20delivers%20baby_1562172347570.jpg_7472573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/KSAZ%20glendale%20fire%20delivers%20baby_1562172347570.jpg_7472573_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/KSAZ%20glendale%20fire%20delivers%20baby_1562172347570.jpg_7472573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Glendale&#x20;Fire" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Glendale firefighters deliver baby on the way to hospital</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/judge-rules-teen-accused-of-rape-deserves-leniency-because-he-is-from-a-good-family" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/12/07/brown-gavel-court_1449532191776_593246_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Judge rules teen accused of rape deserves leniency because he is from a 'good family'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/city-of-peoria-introduces-sensory-room-for-fourth-of-july-celebrations" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/City_of_Peoria_introduces_sensory_room_f_0_7472758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/City_of_Peoria_introduces_sensory_room_f_0_7472758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/City_of_Peoria_introduces_sensory_room_f_0_7472758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/City_of_Peoria_introduces_sensory_room_f_0_7472758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/03/City_of_Peoria_introduces_sensory_room_f_0_7472758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>City of Peoria introduces sensory room for Fourth of July celebrations</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/list-phoenix-metro-area-july-4th-events-and-fireworks" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/06/29/happy-4th-of-july_1530308153436_5741337_ver1.0_1280_720.png LIST: Phoenix metro area July 4th events and fireworks for 2019 