EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story413938948" class="mod-wrapper Source: US prepared Iran attack, then withdrew addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/source-us-prepared-iran-attack-then-withdrew" addthis:title="Source: US prepared Iran attack, then withdrew"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413938948.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413938948");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413938948-408455578"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/KSAZ%20usa%20iran%20flags%20052219_1558564651557.jpg_7303096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/KSAZ%20usa%20iran%20flags%20052219_1558564651557.jpg_7303096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/KSAZ%20usa%20iran%20flags%20052219_1558564651557.jpg_7303096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/KSAZ%20usa%20iran%20flags%20052219_1558564651557.jpg_7303096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/KSAZ%20usa%20iran%20flags%20052219_1558564651557.jpg_7303096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Flags of the United States and Iran" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Flags of the United States and Iran</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413938948-408455578" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/KSAZ%20usa%20iran%20flags%20052219_1558564651557.jpg_7303096_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/KSAZ%20usa%20iran%20flags%20052219_1558564651557.jpg_7303096_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/KSAZ%20usa%20iran%20flags%20052219_1558564651557.jpg_7303096_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/22/KSAZ%20usa%20iran%20flags%20052219_1558564651557.jpg_7303096_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, By Associated Press
Posted Jun 20 2019 09:18PM MST Iran: Revolutionary Guard shot down US drone
Iran shoots down US drone amid tensions src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Iran shoots down US drone amid tensions</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>WASHINGTON (AP) --</strong> A U.S. official says the military made preparations Thursday night for limited strikes on Iran in retaliation for the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone, but approval was abruptly withdrawn before the attacks were launched.</p> <p>The official, who was not authorized to discuss the operation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, says the targets would have included radars and missile batteries.</p> <p>The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump had approved the strikes, but then called them off. The newspaper cited anonymous senior administration officials.</p> <p>The White House on Thursday night declined requests for information about whether Trump changed his mind.</p> <p>Trump spent most of Thursday discussing Iran strategy with top national security advisers and congressional leaders. More US & World News Stories
Virginia teen creates prom dress out of duct tape data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Virginia_teen_creates_prom_dress_out_of__0_7428779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Virginia_teen_creates_prom_dress_out_of__0_7428779_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Virginia_teen_creates_prom_dress_out_of__0_7428779_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Virginia_teen_creates_prom_dress_out_of__0_7428779_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Virginia_teen_creates_prom_dress_out_of__0_7428779_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Loudoun County teen is in the running to win a $10,000 scholarship for her prom dress, which she made entirely out of duct tape." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Virginia teen creates prom dress out of duct tape</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">fox5dc.com staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:30PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 08:31PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>SOUTH RIDING, Va. (FOX 5 DC) — A Loudoun County teen is in the running to win a $10,000 scholarship for her prom dress, which she made entirely out of duct tape.</p><p>It took Christina Mellot, 17, over 80 hours to create her purple gown and get this — she used 36 rolls of duct tape to do it!</p><p>According to the Loudoun Times , Mellot is a finalist in Duck Tape’s Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest, "which challenges high school students to design a prom dress or tuxedo entirely out of Duck brand duct tape or crafting tape."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/senators-receive-classified-briefing-on-navy-ufo-sightings" title="Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings" data-articleId="413918157" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A group of Senators attended a classified Pentagon briefing Wednesday regarding testimonies from Navy pilots and personnel claiming to have encountered UFOs." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 06:24PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:35PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A handful of U.S. senators attended a classified briefing in Washington on Wednesday in regard to alleged sightings and encounters with highly-sophisticated unidentified aircraft reported by Navy pilots and personnel, Politico reported .</p><p>The briefing occurred three days after President Donald Trump received a similar classified briefing, and just shy of one month after the New York Times published a detailed report of the Navy sightings that described some of the unexplained aerial phenomena — what most people would call UFOs — that have had Navy personnel scratching their heads in recent years.</p><p>F/A-18 pilots and other Navy personnel have reported strange sightings of unexplained aerial phenomena in two distinct locations: the U.S.S. Nimitz aircraft carrier battle group off the California coast near San Diego in 2004, and the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt off the East Coast of the United States between 2014 and 2015 .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/study-finds-that-people-are-more-likely-to-return-lost-wallet-if-it-contains-money" title="Study finds that people are more likely to return lost wallet if it contains money" data-articleId="413917891" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lost_wallet_with_cash_more_likely_return_0_7428454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lost_wallet_with_cash_more_likely_return_0_7428454_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lost_wallet_with_cash_more_likely_return_0_7428454_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lost_wallet_with_cash_more_likely_return_0_7428454_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Lost_wallet_with_cash_more_likely_return_0_7428454_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The study found that in 38 out of the 40 countries, citizens were “overwhelmingly” more likely to report lost wallets with money in them than without." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Study finds that people are more likely to return lost wallet if it contains money</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kelly Taylor Hayes</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 05:57PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 07:34PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you found a lost wallet on the ground with money inside, how likely would you be to return it to its rightful owner?</p><p>In a global study, researchers planted more than 17,000 “lost wallets” across 355 cities in 40 countries and kept track of how often somebody contacted the supposed owners. The unexpected conclusion was that people are more likely to return a lost wallet if it contains money.</p><p>And the more cash, the better.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_408200_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/virginia-teen-creates-prom-dress-out-of-duct-tape"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Duct%20Tape%20Prom%20Dress_1561084612218.png_7428724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Photo courtesy of Christina Mellot)" title="Duct Tape Prom Dress-401720"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Virginia teen creates prom dress out of duct tape</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/senators-receive-classified-briefing-on-navy-ufo-sightings"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="An unidentified flying object is spotted by a navy pilot in a recently declassified video from the Department of Defense." title="DoD Navy UFO Banner_1561081265113.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/nigeria-and-cameroon-make-history-as-1st-african-teams-to-advance-to-knockout-round-of-wwc"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Pictured left to right, Cameroon defeats New Zealand, while Nigeria defeats South Korea. (Getty Images)" title="2 african teams_1561081166437.png-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 African teams — Nigeria and Cameroon — advance to knockout round for 1st time in WWC history</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-man-makes-giant-pyramid-from-over-1-million-pennies"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_20190621010435"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Phoenix man makes giant pyramid from over 1 million pennies</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light id="article_10155_408200_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/not-your-average-day-on-the-job-peoria-police-officers-corralled-goats-cow" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Annotation%202019-06-20%20204600_1561088792702.jpg_7429009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Annotation%202019-06-20%20204600_1561088792702.jpg_7429009_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Annotation%202019-06-20%20204600_1561088792702.jpg_7429009_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Annotation%202019-06-20%20204600_1561088792702.jpg_7429009_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Annotation%202019-06-20%20204600_1561088792702.jpg_7429009_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Peoria&#x20;Police&#x20;Department" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Not your average day on the job: Peoria Police officers corralled goats, cow</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/virginia-teen-creates-prom-dress-out-of-duct-tape" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Duct%20Tape%20Prom%20Dress_1561084612218.png_7428724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Duct%20Tape%20Prom%20Dress_1561084612218.png_7428724_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Duct%20Tape%20Prom%20Dress_1561084612218.png_7428724_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Duct%20Tape%20Prom%20Dress_1561084612218.png_7428724_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/20/Duct%20Tape%20Prom%20Dress_1561084612218.png_7428724_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;courtesy&#x20;of&#x20;Christina&#x20;Mellot&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Virginia teen creates prom dress out of duct tape</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/senators-receive-classified-briefing-on-navy-ufo-sightings" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/DoD%20Navy%20UFO%20Banner_1561081265113.jpg_7428464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An&#x20;unidentified&#x20;flying&#x20;object&#x20;is&#x20;spotted&#x20;by&#x20;a&#x20;navy&#x20;pilot&#x20;in&#x20;a&#x20;recently&#x20;declassified&#x20;video&#x20;from&#x20;the&#x20;Department&#x20;of&#x20;Defense&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Senators receive classified briefing on Navy UFO sightings</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/nigeria-and-cameroon-make-history-as-1st-african-teams-to-advance-to-knockout-round-of-wwc" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/2%20african%20teams_1561081166437.png_7428463_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Pictured&#x20;left&#x20;to&#x20;right&#x2c;&#x20;Cameroon&#x20;defeats&#x20;New&#x20;Zealand&#x2c;&#x20;while&#x20;Nigeria&#x20;defeats&#x20;South&#x20;Korea&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 African teams — Nigeria and Cameroon — advance to knockout round for 1st time in WWC history</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-man-makes-giant-pyramid-from-over-1-million-pennies" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/20/Arizona_man_makes_giant_pyramid_from_ove_0_7427659_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Phoenix man makes giant pyramid from over 1 million pennies</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div 