Suspect in custody, 4 people dead after a series of stabbings in Orange County By Alexi Chidbachian, FOX 11
Posted Aug 07 2019 09:08PM MST (FOX 11)</strong> - A man is in custody after a series of stabbings left four people dead in Orange County. </p> <p>The 33-year-old suspect was arrested at a 7/11 store in Santa Ana. </p> <p>The first stabbing happened at an apartment complex on Jentges Ave. Garden Grove around 4 p.m. Police say they received calls of a burglary that just happened at the complex. </p> <p>About 20 minutes later police got a call of a robbery that just occurred at a bakery on Chapman Ave. in Garden Grove. <br /> <br /> Officials say the suspect was seen in a silver Mercedes and was armed with a knife. </p> <p>Around 5:05 p.m. police got a call of two men down at the apartment complex they were previously at on Jentges Ave. Once on scene officers located a male on the balcony suffering from multiple stab wounds, he died on scene. A second victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.</p> <p>At 5:40 p.m. officers responded to a robbery in progress call at a Cash and More store on Harbor St. They say the same suspect in the previous robbery was involved. No one was injured during the robbery.</p> <p>A few minutes later, officers got another call of a robbery in progress at an insurance business on Harbor and Garden Grove Blvd. A female employee was stabbed multiple times; the suspect then fled the area. The victim was taken to the hospital, police say she is expected to survive. </p> <p>Around 6:09 p.m. officers responded to the Chevron gas station on 13321 Harbor Blvd, after reports of a stabbing. Police say a man was pumping gas when the suspect approached him and stabbed him several times. Witnesses say the suspect had multiple knifes or a machete. The victim had lacerations to his face and back; he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. </p> <p>According to police around 6:25 p.m. undercover officers located the suspect’s vehicle at a 7/11 store near First and Harbor Blvd. Police say he was armed with a handgun and a knife. </p> <p>Police soon discovered the suspect disarmed a security guard and stabbed him. Police tell us the security guard is in grave condition.</p> <p>While officers were at the 7/11 they say they got a call of a robbery that just happened at a Subway restaurant across the street. <br /> An employee was stabbed and later passed away.</p> <p>Police said he had no apparent connection to any of the victims. Police say there is no longer a threat to the public, but they are still investigating multiple crime scenes. But his divisive words preceded him, large protests g" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Protesters chant as Trump visits Dayton, El Paso</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:49PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:50PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN Associated Press</p><p>EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Aiming to play the traditional role of healer during national tragedy, President Donald Trump paid visits Wednesday to cities reeling from mass shootings that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded. But his divisive words preceded him, large protests greeted him and biting political attacks soon followed.</p><p>The president and first lady Melania Trump flew to El Paso late in the day after visiting the Dayton, Ohio, hospital where many of the victims of Sunday's attack in that city were treated. For most of the day, the president was kept out of view of the reporters traveling with him, but the White House said the couple met with hospital staff and first responders and spent time with wounded survivors and their families.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/actor-danny-trejo-helps-save-baby-trapped-in-vehicle-in-sylmar" title="Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in vehicle in Sylmar" data-articleId="422791066" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/08/07/GETTY%20Danny%20Trejo%200807019_1565234763959.jpg_7580613_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Actor Danny Trejo helps save baby trapped in vehicle in Sylmar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:26PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:27PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Danny Trejo played a real-life hero when he helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision in Sylmar. Authorities say two cars crashed Wednesday in the intersection of Hubbard Street and Jackman Avenue. Trejo says he crawled into the wrecked vehicle from one side but couldn’t unbuckle the child’s car seat from that angle. He says another bystander, a young woman, was able to undo the buckle. Together they pulled the baby safely from the wreckage. The Los Angeles Fire Department says three people were taken to a hospital, and there were no life-threatening injuries. The 75-year-old Trejo, an L.A. native, is best known for playing the character Machete from the “Spy Kids” series.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/offbeat/golden-retriever-that-weighed-173-pounds-looks-like-a-new-dog-after-shedding-100-pounds-in-a-year" title="Golden retriever that weighed 173 pounds looks like a new dog after shedding 100 pounds in a year" data-articleId="422791694" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Overweight_golden_retriever_transformed__0_7580611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Overweight_golden_retriever_transformed__0_7580611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Overweight_golden_retriever_transformed__0_7580611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Overweight_golden_retriever_transformed__0_7580611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/08/07/Overweight_golden_retriever_transformed__0_7580611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Kai is an 11-year-old golden retriever who has undergone an incredible weight loss journey." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Golden retriever that weighed 173 pounds looks like a new dog after shedding 100 pounds in a year</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Colleen Killingsworth</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 06:53PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 07 2019 08:33PM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In just one year, an 11-year-old golden retriever named Kai has undergone the kind of transformation that seems nearly impossible. 