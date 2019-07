Photo by Lauren Smith with Lens to Life Photography in Longville, LA

DERIDDER, La. (FOX 10) - "Eat mor chikin" even when taking senior pictures!

A Louisiana teen loves Chick-fil-A so much, she decided to take her senior pictures at the fast food restaurant.

High school senior Khloe Meaut said that when her mom asked her to choose a location for senior pictures, she chose Chick-fil-A instead.

"I'm just really obsessed with Chick-fil-A," said Meaut. "I could eat there every day if everyone let me!"

What's Khloe's go-to order? She says a grilled chicken wrap with Chick-fil-A sauce or an 8-count nugget meal with BBQ sauce, it just depends on the day!

The photo shoot was done by Lauren Smith owner of Life to Lens Photography out of Longville, Louisiana.

Khloe says she plans to attend Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana in the fall of 2019 as a pre-med major.

Keep eating chicken Khloe!

Fox 10 reported this from Phoenix.