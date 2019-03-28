< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="412438824" data-article-version="1.0">Texas governor signs controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill into law</h1>
</header> data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Texas governor signs controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill into law&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/texas-governor-signs-controversial-save-chick-fil-a-bill-into-law" data-title="Texas governor signs controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill into law" addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/texas-governor-signs-controversial-save-chick-fil-a-bill-into-law" addthis:title="Texas governor signs controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill into law"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412438824.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412438824");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412438824-397512175"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The signs of a Chick-fil-A are seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>The signs of a Chick-fil-A are seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) </figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412438824-397512175" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/03/28/GETTY%20Chick-fil-A_1553804809408.jpg_6956905_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The signs of a Chick-fil-A are seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>The signs of a Chick-fil-A are seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:26AM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 07:12AM MST</span></p>
</div>
</div> Greg Abbott on Monday signed the so-called “Save Chick-fil-A” bill into law, a new provision that supporters say defends the fast-food restaurant and protects religious freedoms. Opponents have argued it discriminates against the LGBT community.</p><p>Abbott, a Republican, did not hold a public signing ceremony, but he had signaled his support through a tweet a few weeks ago, DallasNews.com reported.</p><p>On May 20, Abbott tweeted a picture of a Chick-fil-A soft drink in front of a laptop showing a news article with the headline “'Save Chick-fil-A' bill heads to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk” and wrote, “So. What are the odds I’ll sign the Chick-fil-A bill? I’ll let you know after dinner. @ChickfilA #txlege”</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="en">So. What are the odds I’ll sign the Chick-fil-A bill?<br /> <br /> I’ll let you know after dinner.<br /> <br /> <a href="https://twitter.com/ChickfilA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChickfilA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/txlege?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#txlege</a> <a href="https://t.co/xKS3vDV4gS">pic.twitter.com/xKS3vDV4gS</a></p>— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) <a href="https://twitter.com/GregAbbott_TX/status/1130648204582760448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 21, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The new law stops the government from taking unfavorable action against a business or person for contributing to religious organizations.</p><p>The bill was fast-tracked in the GOP-controlled legislature and was introduced after the San Antonio City Council blocked Chick-fil-A from opening a location in the city’s airport because of reported donations to organizations that protest gay marriage and other LGBT issues.</p><p>Some council members said they were taking a stand over Chick-fil-A’s values and the fact that the owners have donated to anti-LGBT causes.</p><p>In March, council member Roberto Trevino reportedly said the city did “not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior.”</p><p>Republicans responded with a bill that would not allow cities to take “adverse action” against an individual based on their contributions to religious organizations.</p><p>The bill rekindled battles over divisive social issues. The legislature was riled over a “bathroom bill” targeting transgender people two years ago. LGBT lawmakers said during emotional floor speeches that they'd had enough.</p><p>State Rep. Jessica Gonzalez, a Democrat, said the bill was a personal insult given she is openly gay, DallasNews.com reported.</p><p>"Of course this bill is aimed at me," she said. "It's about reminding those of us who have never belonged not to get too comfortable."</p><p>Fort Worth Republican Rep. Matt Krause, the House sponsor, defended the bill as a way to protect the rights of religious Texans.</p><p>"I want to thank Governor Abbott and appreciate that he agrees that protecting Texan's religious liberty rights is of utmost importance," Krause told Fox News.</p><p>When asked what his response is to those who oppose the bill Krause told Fox News, "I continue to categorically deny that this bill has any discriminatory language or intent. It's simply not there."</p><p>He added, "This legislation applies to all Texans equally. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Target now offering same-day delivery on thousands of items</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 06:48AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 06:49AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX BUSINESS - Target is now offering same-day delivery on thousands of items for $9.99 per order, a move that indicates the retailer is joining the heated delivery war with Amazon and Walmart. The retail giant incorporated Shipt, a delivery startup it purchased nearly two years ago, on its website. Before Thursday, Target shoppers who wanted to receive their items the same day had to go on Shipt’s website and pay a $99 annual membership fee or $14 for a monthly membership (an option that is still available). Target said the new same-day option will cover 65,000 items. Those who use Target’s loyalty card will get a 5 percent discount. The retailer said in a press release that customers can receive their deliveries in “as soon as an hour” after placing their order. “With same-day delivery now available directly within the Target.com experience, we’ve made it even easier for our guests to shop at Target—while still getting the great value, curated product assortment and helpful guest service they’ve come to expect,” Dawn Block, Target’s senior vice president of digital, said in a statement. The announcement comes a month after Walmart rolled out its next-day delivery with a minimum order of $35 on its most popular items. The retail giant currently offers next-day delivery with no membership fee on its website for about 220,000 items for customers in Phoenix and Las Vegas. There are also plans to expand to about 75 percent of U.S. customers by the end of the year. Meanwhile, Amazon has upgraded its free shipping option for Prime members who pay $119 a year to one-day delivery. The online shopping giant announced in April it was offering one-day shipping on a number of products and will continue to add millions of items. The company previously offered one-day shipping on select items and free same-day delivery for those whose orders were $35 or more. Get updates on this story from FoxBusiness.com .</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/entertainment/-hagrid-s-magical-creatures-motorbike-adventure-to-open-thursday-at-universal-orlando-resort" title="'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' to open Thursday at Universal Orlando Resort" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/Hagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adv_0_7289893_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/Hagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adv_0_7289893_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/Hagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adv_0_7289893_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/Hagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adv_0_7289893_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/20/Hagrid_s_Magical_Creatures_Motorbike_Adv_0_7289893_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="VIDEO: Universal Orlando Resort" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' to open Thursday at Universal Orlando Resort</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:30AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 06:22AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>'Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure' opens at Universal Orlando Resort on Thursday.</p><p>The ride, which is located right next to Hogsmeade at Universal's Islands of Adventure park, is the world's first story coaster. Hagrid, a character from the Harry Potter book and film series, takes guests through the Forbidden Forest to encounter magical creatures. </p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/police-in-pursuit-of-stolen-car-in-el-monte-area" title="Police in pursuit of stolen car in El Monte area" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/chase%20061219_1560399999657.JPG_7391558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/chase%20061219_1560399999657.JPG_7391558_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/chase%20061219_1560399999657.JPG_7391558_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/chase%20061219_1560399999657.JPG_7391558_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/06/12/chase%20061219_1560399999657.JPG_7391558_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police in pursuit of stolen car in El Monte area</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Oscar Flores, FOX 11</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 09:29PM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 05:30AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Law enforcement was pursuit of a stolen car in the El Monte area Wednesday night.</p><p>In a bizarre move, the suspect entered a mobile home park in the 12700 block of Elliott Avenue in El Monte and drove around in circles inside the property.</p><p></p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 