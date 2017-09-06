Time-lapse video shows northwest wildfire devastation

- A dramatic time-lapse video shows a raging wildfire take hold in the Columbia River Gorge area 52 miles east of Portland, along the Washington Oregon border.

The wildfires have forced thousands to evacuate in the last two weeks.

Video taken Monday and Tuesday shows massive flames making their way across the area, taking hold of almost everything in sight.

The fire started in northwest Oregon over the weekend.

Police suspect a 15-year-old boy from Vancouver, Washington is behind the quickly-spreading wildfire, saying he may have been lighting fireworks during a burn ban.

The teen has been interviewed by Oregon authorities, but he wasn't arrested.

Damage and injury information has not been compiled by authorities in the two states.