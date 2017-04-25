< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> US economy breaks record with post-recession expansion

Posted Jul 01 2019 08:42AM MST
Updated Jul 01 2019 09:54AM MST addthis:url="http://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/us-world-news/us-economy-breaks-record-with-post-recession-expansion" addthis:title="US economy breaks record with post-recession expansion"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415689224.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415689224");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415689224-311155296"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415689224-311155296" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 08:42AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:54AM MST</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415689224" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines415689224' Related Headlines

Sanders pushes for drastic change to US economy

US adds robust 263K jobs; unemployment src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>US adds robust 263K jobs; unemployment</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>FOX BUSINESS</strong> — The <a href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/category/us-economy">U.S. economy</a> broke a record for its longest expansion ever Monday.</p><p data-v-54a96eec="">Economic expansion has continued for more than 10 years. Growth is now in its 121st month since the Great Recession ended in June 2009, according to the <a href="https://www.nber.org/cycles.html">National Bureau of Economic Research.</a></p><p data-v-54a96eec="">The economy set its previous 120-month record between March 1991 and March 2001. That growth period ended after the dot com bubble burst.</p><p data-v-54a96eec="">The rate of growth, however, has been slower than during other periods of economic expansion. For example, during that previous record-holding period in the ‘90s, the average growth was 3.6 percent per year. The 10 previous economic expansions, going back to World War II, averaged a 4.3 percent. But this current expansion period has averaged just 2.3 percent growth per year.</p><p data-v-54a96eec="">As of the first quarter, <a data-aesra-score="linkNewWindowWarning:1;" href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/economy/gdp-grew-at-robust-3-1-percent-rate-first-quarter" target="_blank">U.S. GDP grew 3.1</a> percent.</p><p data-v-54a96eec="">All Americans haven't benefited from the growth equally, according to <a href="https://theconversation.com/the-us-economy-likely-just-entered-its-longest-ever-expansion-heres-who-benefited-in-3-charts-119577">Steven Pressman,</a> a Colorado State University economics professor who focuses on income inequality.</p><p data-v-54a96eec="">Sixty percent of economic gains in the past decade have gone to the top 1 percent, Pressman wrote in The Conversation. Everyone else has seen <a href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/category/personal-finance">income</a> gains of less than 5 percent or less than 1 percent annually.</p><p data-v-54a96eec="">For example, secondary school teachers' inflation-adjusted salaries actually declined by about 0.3 percent in 2018. At the same time, median pay including non-salary compensation for top CEOs in the U.S. rose by an inflation-adjusted 65 percent between 2009 and '18, according to Pressman.</p><p data-v-54a96eec="">The wealthiest families have seen the biggest gains, thanks in part to having a larger share of their wealth in financial assets like stocks — which have nearly doubled in price since their pre-recession peak — Pressman said.</p><p data-v-54a96eec="">Of note, the <a data-aesra-score="linkNewWindowWarning:1;" href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/markets/dow-celebrates-best-june-in-81-years-sp-best-in-64-years" target="_blank">S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Averages</a> are approaching fresh record highs, after posting the best June since 1955 and 1938 respectively.</p><p data-v-54a96eec="">But middle-income households have most of their wealth tied up in their homes, and average home prices are up by less than the inflation rate since their pre-recession peak in 2006, Pressman said.</p><p data-v-54a96eec="">Pressman also noted some non-financial metrics in his assessment. He pointed out that life expectancy and fertility rates have been falling, especially among the poor, and that more young adults are living with their parents and putting off marriage.</p><p data-v-54a96eec="">"These are things that normally happen during economic recessions and depression," he said.</p><p data-v-54a96eec="">Maybe that's why a recent survey from Bankrate found that everyday Americans are less positive on the <a href="https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/hows-the-economy-americans-experts">state of the economy</a> than experts. Thirty-nine percent of people they polled said the economy was "not so good" or "poor," while all of the experts they talked to rated the economy as "excellent" or "good."</p><p data-v-54a96eec="">Everyday Americans were also more likely to expect a recession to hit within the next year, according to the survey. A fifth of those polled said they believed a recession has already begun.</p><p data-v-54a96eec="">"The stark contrast between everyday Americans' assessment of the economy and what data says about the economy highlights the risk of "talking ourselves into a recession," Greg McBride from Bankrate previously said. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Salmonella outbreak in U.S. linked to ‘whole, fresh' papayas imported from Mexico</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Amy Lieu</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:46AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 11:49AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A salmonella outbreak in the U.S. has been linked to whole, fresh papayas imported from Mexico, the CDC and FDA said in an announcement .</p><p>The public health and regulatory officials warned the public not to eat, serve or sell the papayas or food that contains papaya from Mexico in the following six states: Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island. </p><p>Sixty-two people have fallen ill in eight states: Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Texas, the CDC said. Twenty-three people have been hospitalized. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/ahead-of-prime-day-amazon-launches-back-to-school-store" title="Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon launches back-to-school store" data-articleId="415699840" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon launches back-to-school store</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:54AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:56AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>FOX BUSINESS — Amazon is targeting back-to-school shoppers at this year’s Prime Day event.</p><p>In gearing up for the event, the online retail giant on Monday launched a “Happy School Year” store for parents, students and educators to find classroom supplies, laptops, and other electronics, backpacks and back-to-school clothes in one place.</p><p>Prime Day is scheduled for July 15-16. This year’s 48-hour event will be Amazon’s longest to date.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/freak-hailstorm-in-mexico-buries-cars-swamps-streets-in-up-to-5-feet-of-ice" title="Freak hailstorm in Mexico buries cars, swamps streets in up to 5 feet of ice" data-articleId="415701319" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_guadalajara%20hail_070119_1561999429134.png_7460644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_guadalajara%20hail_070119_1561999429134.png_7460644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_guadalajara%20hail_070119_1561999429134.png_7460644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_guadalajara%20hail_070119_1561999429134.png_7460644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_guadalajara%20hail_070119_1561999429134.png_7460644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO:&nbsp;ULISES RUIZ/AFP/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Freak hailstorm in Mexico buries cars, swamps streets in up to 5 feet of ice</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 09:44AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 01 2019 10:03AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of Mexico's largest cities was transformed into a scene straight out of winter Sunday when a freak hailstorm dropped a deluge of ice that left streets impassable and cars buried.</p><p>The hailstorm in Guadalajara, located north of Mexico City, came after several days during which temperatures approached 90 degrees.</p><p>"I've never seen such scenes in Guadalajara," State Governor Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/glendale-police-investigate-deadly-crash-near-55th-ave-and-bethany-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/KSAZ%20glendale%20deadly%20crash%20070119_1561986642041.jpg_7459855_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="KSAZ glendale deadly crash 070119_1561986642041.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Glendale Police investigate deadly crash near 55th Ave. and Bethany Home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/walmart-bans-cigarette-sales-to-anyone-under-21-years-of-age-starting-in-july_"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/04/17/walmartlogofile_1492461142346_3168019_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="walmart wal-mart logo file-402970-402970-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Walmart raises minimum age to buy tobacco to 21</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/phoenix-named-one-of-the-deadliest-cities-to-drive-in-during-fourth-of-july"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/18/Drivers_1560854734006_7412945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Drivers_1560854734006-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Phoenix named one of the deadliest cities to drive in during Fourth of July</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/arizona-news/animal-rescue-saves-raccoon-caught-in-cement"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/07/01/KSAZ%20racoon%20in%20cement_1561982853584.jpg_7459819_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Photo courtesy of Southwest Wildlife Conservation" title="KSAZ racoon in cement_1561982853584.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Animal rescue saves raccoon caught in cement</h3> data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/BPM%20Media_green%20chicken%20kfc_070119_1562003206199.jpg_7460938_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/BPM%20Media_green%20chicken%20kfc_070119_1562003206199.jpg_7460938_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/BPM%20Media_green%20chicken%20kfc_070119_1562003206199.jpg_7460938_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/BPM%20Media_green%20chicken%20kfc_070119_1562003206199.jpg_7460938_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x20;BPM&#x20;Media" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman claims KFC gave her green chicken: 'I'll probably be avoiding KFC for a while after this'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/ahead-of-prime-day-amazon-launches-back-to-school-store" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/06/11/amazon_1560294236304_7384905_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon launches back-to-school store</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/freak-hailstorm-in-mexico-buries-cars-swamps-streets-in-up-to-5-feet-of-ice" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_guadalajara%20hail_070119_1561999429134.png_7460644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_guadalajara%20hail_070119_1561999429134.png_7460644_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_guadalajara%20hail_070119_1561999429134.png_7460644_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_guadalajara%20hail_070119_1561999429134.png_7460644_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/01/GETTY_guadalajara%20hail_070119_1561999429134.png_7460644_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO&#x3a;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;ULISES&#x20;RUIZ&#x2f;AFP&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Freak hailstorm in Mexico buries cars, swamps streets in up to 5 feet of ice</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/florida-woman-points-shotgun-at-swimming-kids-because-they-were-too-loud-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/melinda%20french_1561997520492.jpg_7460442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/melinda%20french_1561997520492.jpg_7460442_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/melinda%20french_1561997520492.jpg_7460442_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/melinda%20french_1561997520492.jpg_7460442_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/01/melinda%20french_1561997520492.jpg_7460442_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida woman points shotgun at swimming kids because they were too loud, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-world-news/us-economy-breaks-record-with-post-recession-expansion" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2017/04/25/NYSE%20New%20York%20Stock%20Exchange%20money%20economy%20generic_00.00.55.14_1493162850391_3203995_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>US economy breaks record with post-recession expansion</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 