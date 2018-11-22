< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. U.S. expands 'Remain in Mexico' policy at dangerous part of border U.S. expands 'Remain in Mexico' policy at dangerous part of border By NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press
Posted Jul 19 2019 11:24AM MST
Updated Jul 19 2019 11:33AM MST class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419165633-374635710"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/22/KSAZ%20border%20security%20usa%20mexico%20112218_1542910443768.jpg_6431247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/22/KSAZ%20border%20security%20usa%20mexico%20112218_1542910443768.jpg_6431247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/22/KSAZ%20border%20security%20usa%20mexico%20112218_1542910443768.jpg_6431247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/22/KSAZ%20border%20security%20usa%20mexico%20112218_1542910443768.jpg_6431247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/22/KSAZ%20border%20security%20usa%20mexico%20112218_1542910443768.jpg_6431247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419165633-374635710" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/22/KSAZ%20border%20security%20usa%20mexico%20112218_1542910443768.jpg_6431247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/22/KSAZ%20border%20security%20usa%20mexico%20112218_1542910443768.jpg_6431247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/22/KSAZ%20border%20security%20usa%20mexico%20112218_1542910443768.jpg_6431247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/22/KSAZ%20border%20security%20usa%20mexico%20112218_1542910443768.jpg_6431247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2018/11/22/KSAZ%20border%20security%20usa%20mexico%20112218_1542910443768.jpg_6431247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a By NOMAAN MERCHANT, Associated Press
Posted Jul 19 2019 11:24AM MST
Updated Jul 19 2019 11:33AM MST style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/06/04/KSAZ%20immigration%20usa%20flag%20060419_1559684318790.png_7351484_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Asylum rules could strand thousands in shelters</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/trump-moves-to-end-asylum-protections-for-central-americans-1"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.ktvu.com/media.ktvu.com/photo/2018/11/24/Getty%20asylum%20seekers%201_1543102180771.PNG_6437049_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Trump moves to end some asylum protections</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/us-returns-first-group-of-asylum-seekers-to-mexico"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2019/05/28/KSAZ%20border%20patrol%20usa%20mexico%20flags%20052419_1559081383097.jpg_7320302_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>US returns first group of asylum seekers to Mexico</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>HOUSTON (AP) </strong>- The U.S. government on Friday expanded its policy requiring asylum seekers to wait outside the country to one of Mexico's most dangerous cities, where thousands of people are already camped, some for several months.</p> <p>The Department of Homeland Security said Friday that it would implement its Migrant Protection Protocols in Brownsville, Texas, across the border from Matamoros, Mexico. DHS says it anticipates the first asylum seekers will be sent back to Mexico starting Friday.</p> <p>Under the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy, asylum seekers are briefly processed and given a date to return for an immigration court hearing before being sent back across the southern border. Since January, the policy has been implemented at several border cities including San Diego and El Paso, Texas.</p> <p>The U.S. is trying to curtail the large flow of Central American migrants passing through Mexico to seek asylum under American law. The busiest corridor for unauthorized border crossings is South Texas' Rio Grande Valley, where Brownsville is located. Other cities in the Rio Grande Valley were not immediately included in the expansion.</p> <p>DHS said it had coordinated with the Mexican government on the policy. The Mexican government did not immediately respond to requests for comment. But the Trump administration has pressured Mexico to crack down on migrants, threatening earlier this year to impose crippling tariffs until both sides agreed on new measures targeting migration.</p> <p>Matamoros is at the eastern edge of the U.S.-Mexico border in Tamaulipas state, where organized crime gangs are dominant and the U.S. government warns citizens not to visit due to violence and kidnappings.</p> <p>The city is also near where a Salvadoran father and his 23-month-old daughter were found drowned in the Rio Grande, in photos that were shared around the world.</p> <p>Many people have slept for the last several months in a makeshift camp near one of the international bridges, including families with young children. Thousands more stay in hotels, shelters, or boarding houses. Only a few migrants daily have been allowed to seek asylum under another Trump administration policy limiting asylum processing known as "metering."</p> <p>A list run by Mexican officials has more than 1,000 people on it, said Elisa Filippone, a U.S.-based volunteer who visits Matamoros several times a week to deliver food and donated clothes. But many others not on the list wait in shelters. There are frequent rumors that migrants are shaken down for bribes to join the list, Filippone said.</p> <p>She described a desperate situation that could be made worse if people are forced to wait longer in Mexico for their asylum claims to be processed.</p> <p>"I'm afraid that Matamoros is about to catch on fire," she said.</p> <p>Filippone said Friday that she saw the camp closest to one of the bridges being cleared away, though it was not immediately clear why or where the people detained would go.</p> <p>DHS recently implemented the "Remain" policy for migrants in Nuevo Laredo, across from Laredo, Texas. About 1,800 asylum seekers and migrants are currently waiting in Nuevo Laredo, where some have reported being kidnapped and extorted by gangs.</p> <p>"I don't want to go out on the street. I'm afraid the same men ... will do something to me or my boys," said one woman, insisting on speaking anonymously out of fear for their safety.</p> <p>People in Nuevo Laredo were told to return in September for U.S. court dates. At other points of the border, wait times have stretched to several months.</p> <p>Unlike in criminal court, the U.S. government does not have to provide lawyers to people in the immigration court system. Attorneys in South Texas have long questioned where they could meet with potential clients in Tamaulipas.</p> <p>Many migrants who get to the U.S. have exhausted all their resources by the time they arrive, said Lisa Brodyaga, an attorney who has represented asylum seekers for decades.</p> <p>"It would be extremely difficult for them to find attorneys who would have the time and the ability and the willingness to expose themselves to what's going in Matamoros," she said. More US & World News Stories

UK-flagged tanker seized by Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Strait of Hormuz
By Greg Norman
Posted Jul 19 2019 11:37AM MST
Updated Jul 19 2019 11:56AM MST
Iran has seized a British-flagged oil tanker Friday in the Strait of Hormuz amid growing tensions in the region.
The Stena Impero, which has a crew of 23 on board, "was approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz while the vessel was in international waters," Stena Bulk, the shipping company that owns the vessel, said in a statement. "We are presently unable to contact the vessel which is now heading north towards Iran."
Iran's Revolutionary Guard forces, in a statement on their website, say the ship was seized for "non-compliance with international maritime laws and regulations" and is being brought to an unnamed Iranian port, according to the Associated Press. src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919_1563561450108_7535332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919_1563561450108_7535332_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919_1563561450108_7535332_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919_1563561450108_7535332_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/19/getty_straitoiltankersfile_071919_1563561450108_7535332_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two oil tankers are shown in the distance in the Strait of Hormuz in a file photo.&nbsp;(Photo by Kaveh Kazemi/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Ragu issues recall over possible plastic in products
Posted Jul 19 2019 10:54AM MST
Updated Jul 19 2019 11:59AM MST
The company behind Ragu pasta sauces has issued a recall over the possibility of plastic fragments in certain products. Mizkan America, Inc., said that while there have not been any reports of injuries or complaints from consumers, the recall does affect products sold at the retail level.
"This recall is at the retail level and all impacted retailer customers have been notified of this voluntary recall prior to this press release," the recall notice on the FDA website said. "Retail customers who have not been notified are not impacted by this voluntary recall."
The company also instructed customers to check products in the refrigerator and pantry to ensure purchased varieties are not included in the recall. The recall includes RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion packaged in the 45-ounce and 66-ounce jars, as well as the RAGU Old World Style Traditional, packaged in the 66-ounce jar, and the RAGU Old World Style Meat, packaged in the 66-ounce jar. Affected products have a "Best By Date" of June 4, 20YU2, June 5, 20YU2 or June 6, 20YU2. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Police pursue vehicle from West L.A. to Sherman Oaks
Posted Jul 19 2019 10:40AM MST
Updated Jul 19 2019 11:42AM MST
Police were pursuing a black sedan that may have contained burglary suspects through West Los Angeles and into Sherman Oaks Friday morning.
The chase began in the Mid-City area around 10:00 a.m. Police said at least one of the people in the vehicle was wanted on suspicion of burglary from motor vehicles.
The vehicle reached high rates of speed on the Northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway. At one point, the vehicle clocked in at 130 mph. Mizkan America, Inc., said that while there have not been any reports of injuries or complaints from consumers, the recall does affect products sold at the retail level.</p><p>“This recall is at the retail level and all impacted retailer customers have been notified of this voluntary recall prior to this press release,” the recall notice on the FDA website said. “Retail customers who have not been notified are not impacted by this voluntary recall.”</p><p>The company also instructed customers to check products in the refrigerator and pantry to ensure purchased varieties are not included in the recall. The recall includes RAGU Chunky Tomato Garlic & Onion packaged in the 45-ounce and 66-ounce jars, as well as the RAGU Old World Style Traditional, packaged in the 66-ounce jar, and the RAGU Old World Style Meat, packaged in the 66-ounce jar. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved. At one point, the vehicle clocked in at 130 mph. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0268_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0268"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 