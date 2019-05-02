< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2019-05-02

<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413070234" data-article-version="1.0">US soccer star Carli Lloyd sent message to critics with golf-clap celebration</h1>

<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:00AM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:05AM MST</span></p> href="/sports/world-cup/us-takes-down-thailand-13-0-in-record-breaking-first-womens-world-cup-match"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/11/women%20win_1560287959447.png_7384418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>U.S. takes down Thailand 13-0 in record match</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong>FOX NEWS</strong> — <a href="https://www.foxnews.com/category/person/carli-lloyd" target="_blank">Carli Lloyd</a> knocked in the first of her two goals to help the U.S. defeat Chile on Sunday and after the first one, she celebrated with a resounding golf clap.</p> <p>The clap was meant to be a message to critics who complained the team was overdoing it with the celebrations during its historic 13-0 defeat of Thailand just days prior.</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">WHAT A GOAL FROM CARLI LLOYD! 💪🇺🇸<br /> <br /> Dream start for the USA! <a href="https://t.co/txYUkQTCTN">pic.twitter.com/txYUkQTCTN</a></p> — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/1140292245368668161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 16, 2019</a></blockquote> <p>“I can't take credit for it. I'm not sure if Lindsey is taking credit for it,” Lloyd said after the 3-0 win over Chile. “She had told me if we score, that's what we're going to do so I just went along with it after I did my little celebration. But it was fun. I think it made a statement on the sideline there. It was cool.”</p> <p>Where did Lloyd draw the inspiration? U.S. coach Jill Ellis speculated it was from her husband — professional golfer Brian Hollins.</p> <p>“I'm guessing it was a shout-out to her husband,” Ellis said.</p> <p>Horan added the team was set on doing “something different” during the match.</p> <p>“We decided to do something different today,” she said. “Handshakes were part of it. Golf clap was part of it.”</p> <p>Lloyd would score her second goal in the 35th minute of the match. Her first goal meant that she was the first player to score in six straight Women’s World Cup matches.</p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"> <p dir="ltr" lang="en">RECORD FOR CARLI LLOYD!<br /> <br /> She is the first player to score in 6 straight <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> games! 👏👏 <a href="https://t.co/0rXxU6woMl">pic.twitter.com/0rXxU6woMl</a></p> — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/1140291245517918208?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 16, 2019</a></blockquote> <p>While the U.S. had a cakewalk through the first two matches, the real test begins Thursday when the Americans take on Sweden. The winner of the match will win the group and have momentum going into the knockout stage of the tournament.</p> <p><a href="https://www.foxnews.com/sports/carli-lloyd-soccer-message-critics-golf-clap-celebration" target="_blank">Get updates on this story at FoxNews.com.</a></p> <p><em>The Associated Press contributed to this report.</em></p> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->

<section class="module mod-story-snippet">

<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More US & World News Stories</h3>
</header>

<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">

<li>
<a href="/news/us-world-news/house-explosion-in-new-jersey" title="House explosion in New Jersey" data-articleId="413108483" >

<div class="headline-wrapper">
<h4>House explosion in New Jersey</h4>
</div>

<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:06AM MST</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:28AM MST</span></p>
</div>

<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Crews were on the scene of a house explosion in Ridgefield, New Jersey.</p><p>It happened about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Bergen County community. data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/House_Explosion_0_7407508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/House_Explosion_0_7407508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/House_Explosion_0_7407508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/House_Explosion_0_7407508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/17/House_Explosion_0_7407508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A house was reduced to rubble after an explosion in Ridgefield, New Jersey" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House explosion in New Jersey</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:06AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 09:28AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Crews were on the scene of a house explosion in Ridgefield, New Jersey.</p><p>It happened about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Bergen County community. It was unclear if anyone was inside the home at the time of the explosion.</p><p>The incident took place on Abbott Ave. The home was reduced to rubble and fire crews were attempting to put out the flames.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/kansas-teen-miraculously-survives-10-inch-knife-in-face-it-was-really-shocking-" title="Kansas teen miraculously survives 10-inch knife in face: 'It was really shocking'" data-articleId="413091571" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/UNIVERSITY%20OF%20KANSAS%20HEALTH_teen%20knife%204_061719_1560782938233.jpg_7405055_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="PHOTO:&nbsp;The University of Kansas Health System" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Kansas teen miraculously survives 10-inch knife in face: 'It was really shocking'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:56AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 08:20AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Kansas teen is lucky to be alive, let alone talking and joking around, after he was rushed to the hospital with a 10-inch knife sticking out of his skull . Eli Gregg’s mom, Jimmy, said she was making dinner when she heard her kids playing around outside and what she thought was a scream from her 15-year-old son.</p><p>“At first I thought it was just normal, and then he came to the door and when he opened the door it was just blood and he had a piece of metal in his face, and it was really shocking,” Jimmy Gregg, who still isn’t sure exactly what happened, said. “I thought it was a metal rod, and then when he came all the way in the door I could see that it looked like a knife handle or something – and that’s what it was and my immediate thought was to call 911.”</p><p>Paramedics rushed the teen to Children’s Mercy Hospital Kansas, where doctors saw the potential for damage to the carotid artery in his brain, opening up the possibility for stroke or serious damage, and decided to transfer him to the University of Kansas Health System.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/us-world-news/man-says-florida-villa-he-bought-at-government-auction-turned-out-to-be-a-foot-wide-piece-of-land" title="Man says Florida villa he bought at government auction turned out to be a foot-wide piece of land" data-articleId="413085726" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/ksaz/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/06/17/foot%20wide%20peice%20of%20land_1560782448577.png_7404991_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man says Florida villa he bought at government auction turned out to be a foot-wide piece of land</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:44AM MST</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 17 2019 07:56AM MST</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man who snagged a $177,000 villa for $9,100 now believes he was scammed by the Florida county that put the property up for auction for unpaid property taxes.</p><p>The villa turns out to be a 1-foot-by-100-foot strip of land that separates two villas in Tamarac and is worth $50, the Sun Sentinel reports.</p><p>Broward County sold the parcel to Kerville Holness at an online auction of tax delinquent properties in March.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> 