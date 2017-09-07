USGS: Earthquake strikes off Mexico's southern coast

Officials with the United States Geological Survey announced Thursday night that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0 has struck off Mexico's southern coast.

According to data from the USGS, the quake struck 59.65 miles (96 kilometers) southwest of Pijijiapan, a city in Mexico's Chiapas state. Mexico's National Seismological Service (El Servicio Sismológico Nacional, SSN) is reporting the quake happened at around 11:49 p.m. Central Mexico Time (9:49 p.m. Arizona time).

The quake, according to USGS, was felt by people in Mexico City. According to Mexican television network Televisa, buildings were evacuated as soon as a seismic alert was heard, and officials with the Mexican Secretariat of the Interior said the earthquake is strong, according to Televisa's reports.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the quake was felt so strongly that frightened residents gathered in the streets in the dark, often in their pajamas, fearing that buildings would collapse.

A Tsunami Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service's Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, saying that hazardous tsunami waves are possible for parts of the coast for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Panama, Honduras, and Ecuador.

8.0 magnitude earthquake near Tres Picos, Mexico. Tsunami waves possible the next several hours. #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/yYcCSRQMUv — Kristy Siefkin Fox10 (@KristySFox10) September 8, 2017

