Police: Pregnant woman set on fire by boyfriend in Capitol Heights; suspect arrested

- A pregnant woman was critically burned after being set on fire by her boyfriend, police say.

Officials say authorities received a 911 call at around 11:47 a.m. Friday for a fire and possible arson at the Addison Chapel Apartments in the 1400 block of Elkwood Lane. When firefighters and officers arrived, they found smoke coming from the second and third floors of the three-story building, according to Prince George's County Fire and EMS spokesperson Mark Brady.

The female victim, identified by her mother as Andrea Grinage, suffered burns to a large part of her body and was transported to the Burn Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center where she delivered a baby girl. Both Grinage and her child are in critical condition, the victim's mother says.

Grinage's mother says Andrea called her to warn about the boyfriend possibly heading to her D.C. home to try and harm her as well.

However, the suspect was arrested in the District after turning himself in, police say.

"She was able to tell emergency personnel and our officers who set her on fire, and also indicated to our officers that particular individual, an adult male with whom she had a relationship with, was known to, was possibly on his way to Washington D.C. to do more harm to a relative with hers," said Prince George's County police spokesperson Jennifer Donelan.

Neighbors say the pregnant victim was visibly burning when she banged on neighbors' doors seeking help.

"She was very brave," said Donelan. "We want her family to know how brave she was, suffering as badly as she was, critically burned, worried about her unborn child, dealing with those injuries and was able to share that information with us so that we could get moving with our investigation and locate this person."

No one else was injured in the incident, Brady says.