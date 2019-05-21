Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a brutal attack on an off-duty FDNY firefighter on the Upper East Side.

The firefighter suffered a concussion and five broken teeth in the attack. Damir Johnson of Manhattan was part of a group harassing an elderly couple, according to police. He faces assault charges.

The group was in front of 217 East 86th St. on Saturday, May 18 at about 9:25 a.m. when the harassment and subsequent assault occurred.