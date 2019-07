PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have ordered the evacuation of a central Arizona community in the wake of an ongoing wildfire.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's office instructed residents in Pine Flat to leave Thursday afternoon as a precaution.

Sheriff's spokesman Christopher Wilson said the order affects roughly 30 residents. He did not know the distance between the fire and Pine Flat, a remote area with rugged terrain.

The lightning-caused fire started Sunday about 16 miles (26 kilometers) south of Prescott. It has since grown to 10 square miles (26 square kilometers) and is at zero containment.

The blaze is mostly burning through Ponderosa pine and brush.

A shelter has been set up at Prescott High School.

Forest officials said crews supported by air tankers, fire engines and bulldozers have been constructing containment lines.

