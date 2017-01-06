Congressman: Obama not creating Grand Canyon monument

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona congressman says President Barack Obama has decided against creating a national monument covering areas around Arizona's Grand Canyon National Park.

Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva says White House Council on Environmental Quality officials told him of the decision during a meeting earlier this week.

The White House, given an opportunity to dispute Grijalva's statement that he'd been informed Obama wouldn't approve the monument, declined to comment Friday.

Grijalva supported creation of the proposed monument and says he's disappointed by Obama's decision but will continue efforts to protect the environment in the 2,650-square-mile area.

The monument proposal had support from American Indian tribes and environmental groups. It was opposed by business interests, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona's two GOP senators.