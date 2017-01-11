Mayor declares Tombstone 'Second Amendment City'

TOMBSTONE, Ariz. (AP) - City officials have declared Tombstone a gun-friendly city saying guns are an integral part of the Old West.

Tombstone Mayor Dusty Escapule on Tuesday signed a proclamation naming Tombstone "America's Second Amendment City." The proclamation does not change any existing laws or ordinances but they mayor says it is a symbolic way for the city to show support for the right to bear arms.

Escapule says Tombstone is the only city in the country with such a proclamation. He said he hopes other mayors in Arizona step up and proclaim their city as a second amendment city.