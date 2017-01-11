"You are fake news" President-elect Donald Trump refuses to answer CNN reporter Politics "You are fake news" President-elect Donald Trump refuses to answer reporter President-elect Donald Trump refused to answer a question from a CNN reporter at his first press conference since winning the election.

CNN’s Senior White House Correspondent, Jim Acosta can be heard repeating himself “Since you’re attacking our news organization can you give us a chance to ask a question, sir?”

“Your organization’s terrible,” Trump responded. “Don’t be rude. I’m not going to give you a question, you are fake news.”

Trump also called online media outlet Buzzfeed News a “failing pile of garbage” and argued the organization “will suffer the consequences.”

On Tuesday evening, CNN first published a report on Trump and Russia, Buzzfeed then published the 35-page document with the headline “These Reports Allege Trump Has Deep Ties To Russia.” The article also notes, “The allegations are unverified, and the report contains errors.”