L.L. Bean ‘Rebel' Linda Bean says anti-Trump boycott could kill jobs

Screen grab from www.llbean.com
Screen grab from www.llbean.com
By: FOX Business

Posted:Jan 13 2017 11:35AM MST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 11:43AM MST

Linda Bean, granddaughter of L.L. Bean’s founder, on Friday said anti-Trump boycotts are part of a larger plan -- to kill jobs.

“It’s the bullies who want to go after, basically, our jobs,” she told the FOX Business Network’s Stuart Varney. “I believe it’s just a smokescreen because the effect of a boycott is to kill jobs – boycotts and bullies kill jobs.”

Grabyourwallet.org recently called for a boycott of L.L. Bean (and 38 other stores including Walmart, Macy’s and Bloomingdales), because Bean contributed $60,000 to a political action committee supporting President-elect Donald Trump Opens a New Window. . The Federal Election Commission said the donation exceeded the PAC’s individual donor limit of $5,000.

But Bean says the company shouldn’t take heat for her political affiliations.

Read more + video at FOXBusiness.com

 


 


