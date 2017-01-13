STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

McCain to CIA nominee: Do we have capability to 'adequately respond' to cyber attacks?

Sen. John McCain (R - Arizona); screen grab from FOXNews.com
Posted:Jan 13 2017 12:46PM MST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 12:52PM MST

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) brought up Russian hacking today at the Senate confirmation hearing for Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-KS), President-elect Donald Trump's nominee to lead the CIA.

McCain wanted to know what Pompeo believes it will take to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from further compromising U.S. national security through cyber attacks.

He said the U.S. currently has "no policy" on how to treat cyber attacks, instead looking at it on a "case-by-case basis."

Pompeo agreed with the assessment, promising to work on an overall policy and strategy for cyber-security.

McCain then asked whether Pompeo thinks the United States has the capability to "adequately respond" to cyber attacks. 

