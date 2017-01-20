Girls Scouts under fire for marching in Trump's inaugural parade

The Girl Scouts of the USA has faced backlash for its participation in Friday's parade during the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

More than 150,000 people as of Thursday afternoon have signed an online petition calling for the nonpartisan group to refrain from marching in the parade. The petition, authored by junior troop leader Heather C. and addressed to GSUSA Interim CEO Sylvia Acevedo, states:

"By marching in Donald Trump's inaugural parade, you are failing to live up to GSUSA's values. Please do not make Girl Scouts of the USA party to normalizing racism, misogyny, and fascism. Do not march in the inaugural parade."

Critics have said that Trump's sexual assault allegations go against the group's values. Trump has denied all of those claims.

