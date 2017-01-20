STREAMING LIVE: The 58th Presidential Inauguration

Girls Scouts under fire for marching in Trump's inaugural parade

By: FOX News

Posted:Jan 20 2017 11:58AM MST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 12:07PM MST

The Girl Scouts of the USA has faced backlash for its participation in Friday's parade during the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

More than 150,000 people as of Thursday afternoon have signed an online petition calling for the nonpartisan group to refrain from marching in the parade. The petition, authored by junior troop leader Heather C. and addressed to GSUSA Interim CEO Sylvia Acevedo, states:

"By marching in Donald Trump's inaugural parade, you are failing to live up to GSUSA's values. Please do not make Girl Scouts of the USA party to normalizing racism, misogyny, and fascism. Do not march in the inaugural parade."

Critics have said that Trump's sexual assault allegations go against the group's values. Trump has denied all of those claims.

Read more + video at FOXNews.com


