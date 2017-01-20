STREAMING LIVE: The 58th Presidential Inauguration

FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

Have gun, will travel: Groups push for states to honor concealed-carry laws

Screen grab from FOXNews.com
Screen grab from FOXNews.com
By: Adam Shaw, FOX News

Posted:Jan 20 2017 04:22PM MST

Updated:Jan 20 2017 04:36PM MST

Gun-rights groups have high hopes for a new bill looking to grant “national reciprocity” for Americans with concealed firearm permits, introduced just as President-elect Donald Trump prepared to take office.

The bill, put forward in the new Congress last week by Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., would allow gun owners with a state-issued concealed-carry license to have that license recognized in any other state that allows concealed carry. This also would apply to states that recognize so-called “constitutional carry” where a license is not required for a concealed handgun.

>>VIDEO: Proposed bill eases burden of cross-state travel with guns

The goal, Hudson says, is to prevent gun owners from getting caught in a patchwork of state-by-state laws.

“Your driver’s license works in every state, so why doesn’t your concealed-carry permit?” Hudson’s office said in an accompanying fact sheet.

Read more + video at FOXNews.com


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories