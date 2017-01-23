'Companies are gonna come back': Trump meets with business, union leaders

President Donald Trump met with business and union leaders Monday at the White House to discuss his agenda to improve the economy. He specifically focused on bringing manufacturing back to America as well as "massively" cutting taxes for companies and the middle class alike.

Busy week planned with a heavy focus on jobs and national security. Top executives coming in at 9:00 A.M. to talk manufacturing in America. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2017

"What we want to do is bring manufacturing back to our country. ... It's what the people wanted. It's one of the reasons I'm sitting here instead of someone else sitting here," Trump said, adding he would like these business leaders to meet quarterly.

He also discussed the possibility of cutting regulations on corporations by 75 percent in order to speed up the process of manufacturing goods here in America.

"When somebody wants to put up a factory, it will be expedited," the president said. "You have to go through the process, but it's going to be expedited. ... There will be no country that is going to be faster, better, more fair and at the same time protecting the people of the country."

Trump concluded the meeting by giving the executives an incentive to keep business in America.

Read more + video at FOXNews.com

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com