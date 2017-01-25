STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Here's how Trump could make Mexico pay for the border wall

Screen grab from FOXNews.com
By: FOX News

Posted:Jan 25 2017 02:15PM MST

Updated:Jan 25 2017 02:18PM MST

In an interview Wednesday, President Trump doubled down on his campaign promise that he will build a wall along the southern border and Mexico will pay for it.

Trump confirmed that U.S. taxpayer dollars would be used to start the construction, but he said reimbursement from Mexico would follow.

“I’m just telling you there will be a payment," Trump said. "It will be in a form, perhaps a complicated form.

On "America's News HQ" today, Steve Moore, former economic advisor to Trump, explained how Trump could make Mexico pay for the wall.

Read more + video at FOXNews.com


