Major companies speak out against Trump's Executive Order on immigration

A number of high-profile companies have openly expressed their opposition to President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

This past weekend, the top executives from these companies released statements, posted tweets and announced donations to the American Civil Liberties Union as forms of protest against the temporary ban of immigrants from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Here are some of those responses:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg said he was concerned about the order.

"We should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help. That's who we are," he said.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said in his statement that it has been "a very sad week."

Read more + video at FOXNews.com

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com