PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona House has given initial approval to a bill allowing city residents who spot unwanted wildlife in their yard to shoot the animals using a small-caliber gun loaded with tiny pellets known as rat shot or snake shot.

Republican Rep. Jay Lawrence says his proposal is a firearms rights bill that eases a restriction on use of ammunition that can be used to kill snakes or rats. Democrats objected during Tuesday's debate, saying allowing more firearms use in cities will lead to calls to police and possibly more injuries. They also say there are better ways to deal with pest animals.

House Bill 2022 was backed by gun rights advocates during a House committee hearing early this month. It was opposed by wildlife advocates and average citizens worried about stray gunfire.

House Bill 2022

unlawful discharge of firearms; exception

https://apps.azleg.gov/BillStatus/BillOverview/68443