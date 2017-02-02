Sen. John McCain closing longtime office in Prescott

PRESCOTT, Ariz.-- Sen. John McCain plans to close his district office in Prescott at the end of next month and start holding more frequent mobile office hours across northern Arizona.

McCain's announcement leaves the longtime senator with offices in Tucson and Phoenix to handle constituent inquiries but no permanent presence in the state's northern communities.

McCain has maintained an office in Prescott for years and ended all his statewide election campaigns with rallies at the Yavapai County Courthouse in Prescott. In a statement, he says growth across northern Arizona has made it more important to meet citizens in their own communities:

“As a United States Senator, it is my highest privilege to serve citizens in Arizona and assist them with matters involving federal agencies. For years, my office has had a proud presence in Prescott – a place that holds a special place in Arizona’s history and heritage as our Territorial Capital. My deep affection for the City of Prescott was inspired by the late Senator Barry Goldwater, whose tradition of launching every campaign on the steps of the Yavapai County Courthouse I have followed by ending all of my campaigns on those same courthouse steps.

“The growth in population across Arizona’s northern counties has made it increasingly important for my staff to meet citizens where they are by serving them in their own communities. As a result, and after careful consideration, I have decided to close my Prescott office and implement frequent mobile office hours in Prescott and elsewhere across northern Arizona in order to ensure all of these communities are fully served. My constituent advocate staff members are committed to providing the same quality service to the people of Prescott that they have offered for years, and will ensure citizens with pending casework experience no interruption in their service during this transition period.

“I deeply appreciate the courtesy given to me and my staff over the years by the City of Prescott, and I look forward to continuing to provide seamless service to the greater Prescott and northern Arizona area moving forward.”

The office will close permanently on March 31. His staff has stated that existing service inquiries pending at Sen. McCain's office in Prescott will be transferred to the Phoenix office and those citizens won't experience an interruption in service.

For more information, you can contact McCain's Phoenix and Tucson offices at 602-952-2410 or 520-670-6334.

Online: www.mccain.senate.gov

The Associated Press contributed to this report.