Polls show weakening support for Donald Trump

As Donald Trump's second week as President comes to a close, data from a number of polls show either weakening support for Trump, or rising disapproval of Trump's job performance.

Rasmussen Reports

According to Rasmussen Reports' Daily Presidential Tracking Poll that was released on Thursday, a total of 53% of people surveyed said they approve of Trump's job performance, which is down from 59% on January 26.

In particular, numbers from the Rasmussen Reports poll show 40% of people surveyed said they "strongly approve" of Trump's job performance, which is down from 44% on January 26.

In addition, numbers show 40% of people surveyed said they "strongly disapprove" of Trump's job performance, which is up from 31% on January 26.

Gallup

Figures from the Gallup Daily Trump Job Approval Poll show 52% of people surveyed said they disapprove of Trump's performance, compared to 43% of people surveyed who said they approve.

Results from a Gallup poll released on January 15 show 46% of people surveyed saying they approve of Trump's performance, with 45% saying they disapprove.

Public Policy Polling

Data from a Public Policy Polling poll released on February 2 show 49% of those surveyed say the disapprove of Trump's job performance, compared to 47% who said they approve of his performance.

In addition, 52% of those surveyed by the same poll said they have an unfavorable opinion of Trump, compared to 45% of those surveyed who said they have a favorable opinion of Trump.

Data from a PPP poll released on January 26 show the same percentage of people surveyed - 44% - approve or disapprove of Trump's job performance. The same poll show 50% of those surveyed had an unfavorable opinion of Trump, compared to 44% who had a favorable opinion.

The Economist/YouGov

Data from a The Economist/YouGov poll that was conducted from January 28 to 31 show 46% of those surveyed approve of the way Trump is handling his job, with 39% of those surveyed disapprove of the way Trump is handling his job.

Data from the same poll that was conducted from January 23 to 25 show 46% of those surveyed approve of Trump's job performance, and 34% of those surveyed disapprove of his handling of the job.

Reuters/Ipsos

Results from a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday show 46% of those surveyed approve of Trump's job performance, with 47% of those surveyed disapproving.

Data from the same poll released on January 25 show 43% of those surveyed approve of Trump's job performance, with 45% of those surveyed disapproving.

Poll Methodology

Rasmussen Reports

According to the website, results from the Rasmussen Reports Daily Presidential Tracking Poll are collected, via telephone surveys of 500 likely voters per night, and reported on a three-day rolling average basis. In addition, the poll also uses an online survey tool to interview randomly selected participants from what is described as a "demographically diverse panel".

According to the website, the margin of error is ±2.5 percentage points.

Gallup

According to the website, results are based on telephone interviews with approximately 1,500 adults, and result is based on a three-day rolling average.

According to the website, the margin of error is ±3 percentage points.

Public Policy Polling

According to documents, the poll surveyed 725 registered voters, between January 30 and January 31, with 80% of those surveyed responding over the phone, and 20% of those surveyed conducting the survey over the internet, through an opt-in internet panel.

According to documents, the margin of error is ±3.6%

The Economist/YouGov

According to documents, the poll surveyed 1500 adults, via an opt-in internet panel, with a margin of error of ±3.1%

Reuters/Ipsos

According to the website, the poll surveyed 3,151 people in the U.S. online, with a credibility interval of ±2%