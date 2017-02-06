House to vote on bill allowing San Tan Valley to incorporate

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona House is set to vote on legislation that would bypass concerns from nearby towns to the incorporation of a growing Pinal County area known as San Tan Valley.

House Bill 2088 by Republican Rep. Eddie Farnsworth removes a legal provision allowing an existing city or town within six miles of a proposed incorporation to block it. Farnsworth says opposition has kept the more than 100,000 residents in San Tan Valley from voting to become a city.

Florence and Apache Junction oppose the change, as does the League of Arizona Cities and Towns. The League argues that the 6-mile rule keeps new areas from hemming in existing cities and has worked well for decades.

A House vote is scheduled for Monday. Approval would send the legislation to the Senate.

