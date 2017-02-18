FOX 10 Live Newscasts & Replays - Click here to watch!

President Trump makes stop in Melbourne Saturday

Posted:Feb 18 2017 10:43AM MST

Updated:Feb 20 2017 05:51AM MST

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - President Trump made a stop in Melbourne Saturday where he made a speech to his supporters.

Mr. Trump landed at the Orlando-Melbourne International Airport shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday night.  Before he spoke, First Lady Melania Trump addressed the crowd and introduced the President. 

Before his arrival President Trump tweeted: "Will be having many meetings this weekend at The Southern White House. Big 5:00 P.M. speech in Melbourne, Florida. A lot to talk about!"

Officials at the airport anticipated and dealt with long lines at the rally as people started arriving early to get a good spot for the event.

Mr. Trump is spending the weekend in Mar-a-Lago and making stops at Florida locations to rally.


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories