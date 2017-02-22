STREAMING LIVE: FOX 10 News Now

Spicer: Some 'professional protesters' showing up at GOP town halls

Screen grab from FOXNews.com
 
Screen grab from FOXNews.com

Screen grab from FOXNews.com
By: FOX News

Posted:Feb 22 2017 01:36PM MST

Updated:Feb 22 2017 01:47PM MST

During his press briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed the recent protests at town hall events hosted by Republican lawmakers during the Congressional recess.

"There's a hybrid there," he said. "I think some people are clearly upset, but there is a bit of professional protester manufactured base in there. ... It is not a representation of a member's district or an incident. It is a loud, small group of people disrupting something, for many cases for media attention.

"Just because they are loud doesn't necessarily mean they are many."

President Trump tweeted his own doubts about the legitimacy of the protesters yesterday. 

Read more + video at FOXNews.com


