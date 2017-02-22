Spicer: Some 'professional protesters' showing up at GOP town halls

During his press briefing Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer addressed the recent protests at town hall events hosted by Republican lawmakers during the Congressional recess.

"There's a hybrid there," he said. "I think some people are clearly upset, but there is a bit of professional protester manufactured base in there. ... It is not a representation of a member's district or an incident. It is a loud, small group of people disrupting something, for many cases for media attention.

"Just because they are loud doesn't necessarily mean they are many."

President Trump tweeted his own doubts about the legitimacy of the protesters yesterday.

The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2017

