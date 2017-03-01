Trump's executive order calls for hiring 15k Border Patrol, ICE agents Politics Trump's executive order calls for hiring 15k Border Patrol, ICE agents A major focus of President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night was cracking down on illegal immigration. His executive order called for hiring 15,000 new Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Now we're learning more about how the administration plans on filling all those positions.

Now we're learning more about how the administration plans on filling all those positions.

The good news is the order should bring a lot of jobs to Arizona, but a retired special agent with the former Immigration and Naturalization Service tells FOX 10 that filling those positions will be tough, although not impossible.

10,000 new ICE agents and 5,000 additional Border Patrol agents will be hired under the order.

Foreign Policy magazine reports internal Border Patrol memos have said the administration plans to loosen hiring requirements, such as polygraph exams and background checks.

We spoke to Neville Cramer, who was an INS special agent. He worries that lowering standards will lead to possible corruption, but says the hiring does need to happen soon.

"As far as the people who are actually involved in immigration law enforcement, it's ridiculous. If the people knew how many people there were per state and the number of illegal immigrants in the country, they would say they should have a force the size of NYPD, 45 to 50,000 agents."

The White House has stated they will not lower standards or training, but will hire agents as soon as possible.

The push to hire has already started. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Twitter page is advertising four recruiting events here in Arizona, which take place next week.



Arizona State Workforce Events:



March 6

Arizona@WORK - Sierra Vista

Cochise College Downtown Center

2600 E. Wilcox Dr.

Sierra Vista, AZ 85635



March 7

Doubletree by Hilton Tucson - Reid Park

445 S. Alvernon Way

Tucson, AZ 85711



March 8

Arizona@WORK - Maricopa County

1840 N. 95th Ave., Suite 160

Phoenix, AZ 85037



March 10

Yuma Goodwill Career Center

3097 S. 8th Ave.

Yuma, AZ 85364



Each location will have sessions from 9:00 a.m. to Noon and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.



Online: www.cbp.gov/careers

