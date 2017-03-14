Trump voters taking hit? Health bill estimates show seniors facing high costs

Raising a political problem as much as a financial one, newly released budget estimates show elderly Americans could be hit hard by premium hikes under Republicans' ObamaCare repeal bill -- affecting a key constituency for President Trump.

The Congressional Budget Office report released Monday shows 64-year olds making $26,500 would see premiums increase by an estimated 750 percent by 2026. Under current law, they pay $1,700. But according to CBO projections, under the new bill, this group would have to pay almost $14,600—more than half their income.

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney pushed back Tuesday when asked about a Politico report suggesting the “clear losers” of the American Health Care Act would be Trump voters between the ages of 50 and 64, right below the Medicare eligibility age of 65.

“We have said this in the very beginning—we think the CBO is measuring against the wrong thing,” Mulvaney told "Fox & Friends." “To that same group of voters, go ask them. Go find the 55-year old person who is on ObamaCare right now and ask them if they can afford to go to the doctor—they will tell you, without exception, that they can’t and they know that our program will give that to them.”

AARP wrote a letter to House Republican Leadership last week also expressing “serious concerns” regarding the AHCA.

