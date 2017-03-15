Bill pulled from state house committee hearing Politics Bill pulled from state house committee hearing A bill that aims to repeal a 2002 Arizona law has been pulled from a State House committee hearing.

If passed, SB 1116 would have gotten rid of a law that requires payment schedules for pool construction. The bill was passed in 2002, after some pool contractors were caught taking large deposits from customers, but never completed the work.

Officials with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors claims that the rule was not needed, but pool contractors said the law protects the consumer.

Some changes may be made to the bill to address contractor's concerns.