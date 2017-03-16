Former Arizona Congresswoman pushes for stronger gun control Politics Former Arizona Congresswoman pushes for stronger gun control Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords will be back in the valley on Thursday where she will announce a new effort to help curb gun violence in Arizona. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

- Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords will be back in the valley on Thursday where she will announce a new effort to help curb gun violence in Arizona.

Giffords and her husband, former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, will be appearing at the Heard Museum near downtown Phoenix. They'll announce a new bi-partisan coalition at 11:30 a.m. and take part in a roundtable discussion on gun violence at 12:30 p.m.

Giffords and Kelly will be joined by state leaders to unveil Arizona Coalition for Common Sense. The coalition will work to urge leaders to take responsible steps, such as closing loopholes in Arizona law that give criminals and domestic violence abusers easy access to firearms.

After the announcement, the couple will talk with lawmakers, law enforcement officers, activists and business leaders.

Giffords was gravely wounded by a gunman during a Congress on Your Corner event in Tucson back in 2011. Six others were killed and more than a dozen were injured.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.