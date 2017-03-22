Trump feels 'somewhat' vindicated after Nunes intel briefing

4 dead, 20 injured in terror attack outside UK Parliament

By: JULIE PACE and DEB RIECHMANN, Associated Press

Posted:Mar 22 2017 12:56PM MST

Updated:Mar 22 2017 12:56PM MST

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he feels "somewhat" vindicated by statements by the House Intelligence chairman on the legal and incidental surveillance of the president and Trump transition officials.

Trump says in response to a question during a meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus that he felt "somewhat" vindicated following his briefing by Republican House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes of California.

The president says, "I very much appreciated the fact that they found what they found."

Trump has claimed that former President Barack Obama's wiretapped his New York skyscraper last year. But FBI Director James Comey and the head of the National Security Agency said this week that there was no evidence to back up Trump's assertions.


