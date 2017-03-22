Trump's lawyers go after teenager over a cat website that lets users scratch his face

President Donald Trump’s lawyers have a new target to go after -- cats on the internet.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Trump’s legal team went after kittenfeed.com and its 17-year old founder, Lucy, sending a cease-and-desist letter after the site let users scratch at four photos of the President's face using feline paws.

The teenager told The Reporter she built the site while trying to apply for developer jobs, having launched it in February under the name trumpscratch.com, but later changed the address after blowback from the White House.

At press time, kittenfeed.com appeared to be offline.

