Efforts launched to legalize marijuana, heroin, cocaine, LSD and other drugs in Arizona

- Two applications seeking to get initiatives on the Arizona ballot to legalize multiple drugs in Arizona including marijuana, heroin, meth, psychedelic mushrooms, PCP and LSD have been submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office.

I-13-2018 is titled: Initiative to re-legalize all drugs including marijuana, heroin, cocaine, LSD and peyote in Arizona

“This initiative is 100% complete legalization of all drugs. It forbids the government from taxing or regulating any drug. It gives complete, automatic pardons to anyone convicted of a drug crime, civilly punishes government employees who violate a person drug rights, forbids extraditing for drug crimes, forbids the government from discriminating against drug users and requires the courts to accept cases involving drugs,” the filing says.

I-14-2018 is titled: Initiative to re-legalize Marijuana in Arizona

“This initiative is 100% complete legalization of marijuana, unlike the phony baloney Safer Arizona initiative. It forbids the government from taxing or regulating marijuana. It gives complete, automatic pardons to anyone convicted of a marijuana crime, civilly punishes government employees who violate a person marijuana rights, forbids extraditing for marijuana crimes, forbids the government from discriminating against marijuana users and requires the courts to accept cases involving marijuana,” the filing says.

Separately, the group Safer Arizona 2018 is seeking to get the Safer Arizona Cannabis Legalization Act on the ballot.

Each of the initiatives needs more than 150,000 valid signatures by July 5, 2018 in order to qualify for the Arizona ballot.

Arizona voters last November rejected Proposition 205, the Campaign to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol. In 2010, voters approved Prop 203, the medical marijuana initiative.

To view the full text of each 2018 initiative, go to:

http://apps.azsos.gov/election/2018/general/initiatives.htm