Arizona Senate joins House in approving terror law expansion

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Legislature has approved a proposal pushed by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich expanding the state's terrorism laws to include more crimes and adding a mandatory 10 year minimum sentence.

Senate Bill 1350 passed the Senate on a 28-2 vote Tuesday and already passed the House, so now goes to Gov. Doug Ducey for his consideration.

Brnovich said in an earlier interview that current state law is limited to plots or attacks on government buildings and doesn't have a mandatory sentence. His proposal add plots or attacks on any publicly accessible building and added the minimum sentence.

He pointed to a 2016 case where a Tucson man plotted to attack state facilities and private businesses, but could not be prosecuted for terrorism for the private business plots.

Senate Bill 1350

terrorist threats; false reports; terrorism

https://apps.azleg.gov/BillStatus/BillOverview/69174